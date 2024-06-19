NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #108 (Wednesday, June 19 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Home work helpers" — is simple once you figure out what it means, but getting to that point might prove tricky.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #108, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #108, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #108.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #108 is... "Home work helpers".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Peripheral vision".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CAKES

RISER

MUSE

BAKE

TONES

ROTE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'D' and ends with 'P'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DESKTOP.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #108?

Drumroll, please...

MOUSE

KEYBOARD

WEBCAM

SPEAKERS

MONITOR

PRINTER

...and the spangram was DESKTOP.

Strands #108

“Home work helpers”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hello Strands fans. Today's puzzle isn't too tricky once you get the gist of it. As a freelancer myself, I immediately assumed the theme - "Home work helpers" referred to working from home - something I've been doing since long before Covid made it necessary.

But where I got a bit lost was assuming it was things to aid home work, so I spent a bit of time looking for "coffee" and "cakes" (which is actually in there!) before I got onto the actual topic: computer peripherals.

When I spotted MOUSE in the top-right corner, I was away. KEYBOARD followed in the bottom right, and the gap between the two created the perfect spot for spangram hunting. Sure enough, DESKTOP was spelt across the middle of the board from left to right.

There were two more to find in the bottom half: WEBCAM and SPEAKERS. With those out of the way, I turned to the top half where two more were hiding. MONITOR was pretty easy to spot in the middle, and that left the one thing I'd consider optional in a modern PC setup: a PRINTER.

Nothing too taxing today, then, but enjoyable all the same.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #107 right here.