NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #102 (Thursday, June 13 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Good times ahead" — is thoroughly confusing, even with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #102, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #102, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #102.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #102 is... "Good times ahead".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Before the gathering".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FATTY

CRAFTY

REACH

RASHER

TEARY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's AFTERPARTY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #102

Drumroll, please...

HEARTY

BOAT

FOUL

FAVOR

POOPER

ANIMAL

CRASHER

...and the spangram was AFTERPARTY.

Strands #102

“Good times ahead”

🔵💡🔵💡

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. That was another tricky puzzle - not helped by the word I got first - HEARTY - which I doubt I'd have got, even knowing all the other answers. I guess "Party Hearty" isn't a phrase on this side of the Atlantic...

Anyway, after getting HEARTY I had to get two clues in a row, which gave me BOAT and FOUL. Two words that seem to have no connection to each other, or indeed HEARTY. I was really struggling.

It wasn't until I got FAVOR that things began to make sense. I'd already incorrectly linked 'party' and I realized that BOAT, FAVOR and FOUL can all sit after the word PARTY - hence the spangram of AFTERPARTY. Cunning, Strands. Very cunning.

With that knowledge under my belt, it didn't take me long to get the remaining answers: ANIMAL was neatly spelt out down the right-hand side, next to POOPER. That just left CRASHER in the top right-hand corner to finish a fiendish (but quite fun) puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #101 right here.