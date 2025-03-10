NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 11 (#639)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 11 for puzzle #639 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #638, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #639. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Phone, Break, Football, Legend, Saddle, Keys, Bell, Wallet, Alternative, King, Wonder, Change, Moccasins, Intercom, Departure, and Alarm.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Cat breeds

: Cat breeds 🟩 Green : Famous smiles

: Famous smiles 🟦 Blue : Attractions iconically different from their original forms

: Attractions iconically different from their original forms 🟪 Purple: Associated with 'The Dude' Lebowski

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Get our CDs out for some leatherwork as things ring a little different.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #639?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Variation from the norm: Alternative, break, change, departure

Alternative, break, change, departure 🟩 Things that ring: Alarm, bell, intercom, phone

Alarm, bell, intercom, phone 🟦 Things traditionally made of leather: Football, moccasins, saddle, wallet

Football, moccasins, saddle, wallet 🟪 Singer-songwriter pianists: Keys, King, Legend, Wonder

I must have been hungry today because I saw wonder and immediately thought Wonder Bread. King turned into King's Hawaiian. I spent far more time than I care to admit looking for bread brands.

What I actually claimed first was the green category with alarm, bell, intercom and phone for things that ring.

I saw the yellow category and tried to save it but I was not clicking the blue or purple so I put in alternative, break, change and departure to help myself see the final eight.

That actually helped as the grid adjusted and I was able to see the leather connection of football, moccasins, saddle and wallet.

Which left us with singer songwriters of Alicia Keys, Carole King, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder. A pretty solid lineup.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Cat breeds: Ragamuffin, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Turkish Angora

Ragamuffin, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Turkish Angora 🟩 Famous smiles: Cheshire Cat, Comedy Mask, Joker, Mona Lisa

Cheshire Cat, Comedy Mask, Joker, Mona Lisa 🟦 Attractions iconically different from their original forms: Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Tower of Pisa, Venus de Milo

Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Tower of Pisa, Venus de Milo 🟪 Associated with 'The Dude' Lebowski: Bathrobe, Bowling, Rug, White Russian

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #638, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle had some of the wordiest connections I've seen yet.

At first, I tried connecting all the monuments, but there were more than four so I realized I'd have to rethink my strategy. That's when I remembered Sphynx was also a type of cat, which could go with Russian Blue and Ragamuffin. And while I wasn't familiar with the Turkish Angora breed, it seemed the most catlike of the remaining clues, which rounded out the yellow category.

The grinning Cheshire Cat popped into my head next, which made me take another look at Mona Lisa. The answer finally came to me, and I added Comedy Mask and Joker to nab the green category.

After that, I channeled my inner Dude to pick up purple with Bathrobe, Bowling, Rug, and White Russian.

That only left blue for today's rote fill with all those monuments and artworks I'd been eyeing from the beginning: Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Tower of Pisa, and Venus de Milo.