NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, February 11 (#611)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 11 for puzzle #611 is much harder in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on Sunday's puzzle, #609, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #611. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Mad, Man, Hub, Bub, Night, Mat, Bud, Tug, Jack, Wrench, Block, Jerk, Strap, Knee, Yank, and Bolster.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Wrest

: Wrest 🟩 Green : Buster

: Buster 🟦 Blue : Yoga accessories

: Yoga accessories 🟪 Purple: ____ Cap

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get your yoga mat out, dude. Don't wrench yourself before getting a cap.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #611?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Wrest: Jerk, tug, wrench, yank

Jerk, tug, wrench, yank 🟩 Buster: Bub, bud, jack, man

Bub, bud, jack, man 🟦 Yoga accessories: Block, bolster, mat, strap

Block, bolster, mat, strap 🟪 ____ Cap: Hub, knee, mad, knight

Today was harder and I ended up going down the line. But I did learn something which is always nice when doing a puzzle.

Some days it's not going for you, so I recommend getting what you can sometimes that's the easiest one you can find. Today's puzzle wasn't clicking for me as I searched for purple or blue.

I did have wrench and yank backburnered. I noticed tug and was saving jerk for another category I had in mind but taking what I could meant using it for the correct yellow grouping.

Sticking with the mindset, I had bub, bud and man set aside as a group, which I thought was yellow initially. With jerk gone, Jack made sense here.

I had yoga in mind with knee, mat, block and strap, strike. I kicked out knee because it didn't work with the yoga items. On a whim I tried bolster but only because I was thinking of a ballet barre. Turns out I have never heard of a bolster before despite doing a healthy amount of yoga. Turns out it's kind of a support pillow. Nice to learn.

And then we wrapped up purple with Hub cap, knee cap, mad cap and night cap.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Massive: Giant, Jumbo, Monster, Super

Giant, Jumbo, Monster, Super 🟩 Used when serving soup: Bowl, Ladle, Pot, Spoon

Bowl, Ladle, Pot, Spoon 🟦 Somebody: Character, Individual, Party, Person

Character, Individual, Party, Person 🟪 Sci-fi franchises: Alien, Avatar, Dune, Tron

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #609, which had a difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

The clues Super and Bowl were such glaring red herrings that I didn't even bother looking for football clues at first, instead immediately jumping into hunting for other silverware and dishes that could be tied to Bowl. I scooped up Pot, Ladle, and Spoon shortly thereafter.

Next came the easiest category with some larger-than-life synonyms like Giant, Jumbo, Monster, and Super.

I thought Dune and Tron might be more tricky clues to throw me off (surely it couldn't be as simple as sci-fi franchises right?) but Occam's Razor struck again for today's purple category with Alien, Avatar, Dune and Tron.

That left Individual, Party, Character and Person to round out the blue category.