NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, December 24 (#562)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answer on December 24 for puzzle #562 is slightly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.6 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #561, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #562. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Gimme, Bears, Lions, Oh My, Close, Dear, Ease, Bets, Jays, Bills, Please, Tigers, Tight, Bye, Intimate, Bees.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : "Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!"

: "Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!" 🟩 Green : Beloved, as a friend

: Beloved, as a friend 🟦 Blue : Words that sound like plural letters

: Words that sound like plural letters 🟪 Purple: When tripled, hit song titles

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Think of The Wizard of Oz and the friendly bond experienced by the characters. Then, imagine multiple letters and do some musical math.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #562?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 "Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my!": Bears, lions, Oh my, Tigers

Bears, lions, Oh my, Tigers 🟩 Beloved, as friends: Close, dear, intimate, tight

Close, dear, intimate, tight 🟦 Words that sound like plural letters: Bees, ease, Jays, use

Bees, ease, Jays, use 🟪 When tripled, hit song titles: Bills, bye, gimme, please

Today's clues started with an absurdly easy reference to The Wizard of Oz. Most people will figure this out quickly before moving to other categories.

After I shuffled a few times, I noticed close, tight and intimate were all about being close to another person. Dear was the only remaining that had anything to do with physical closeness, so I went with that and was right.

After that, I failed a few times to connect, well, anything together, and I ultimately ended our streak, failing the puzzle.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Homophones: Ewe, U, Yew, You

Ewe, U, Yew, You 🟩 Necklines: Boat, Crew, Scoop, V

Boat, Crew, Scoop, V 🟦 Ways to express 1,000: Grand, K, M, Thou

Grand, K, M, Thou 🟪 Super ___: 8, Bowl, Glue, Tuesday

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #561, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Yesterday's clues were a hodgepodge of numbers and letters, but it was easy enough to spot the homophones among them, Ewe, U, Yew, and You, to cinch the easiest category. But that meant the pressure was on to figure out the more difficult categories.

Luckily, after I shuffled a few times, Glue and Bowl ended up close together and that got me thinking about super things, with 8 and Tuesday rounding out the rest of the category.

After that, I swung out a few times trying to connect all the single letters together, which turned out to be a dead end. Once I brainstormed other uses for V, then Boat, Crew, and Scoop stood out.

That left blue as today's rote fill with Grand, K, M, and Thou.