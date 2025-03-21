NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 22 (#650)

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 22 for puzzle #650 are much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #649, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #650. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle for March 22

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Touchdown, Trifle, Trillion, Trombone, Trident, Trademark, Theremin, Tchotchke, Triangle, Television, Trinket, Trilobite, Timpani, Thingamajig, Tambourine, and Tuberculosis.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Musical instruments
  • 🟩 Green: Knickknack
  • 🟦 Blue: Words with the prefix meaning "three"
  • 🟪 Purple: Words abbreviated with "T" + Letter

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Today is all Ts but you need to think tri, music, abbreviations and little things.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #650?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Musical instruments: Tambourine, theremin, timpani, trombone
  • 🟩 Knickknack: Tchotchke, thingamajig, trifle, trinket
  • 🟦 Words with the prefix meaning "three": Triangle, trident, trillion, trilobite
  • 🟪 Words abbreviated with "T" + Letter: Television, touchdown, trademark, tuberculosis

A fairly easy one that should run quickly.

I went down the line today starting with musical instruments when I saw theremin during setup. The timpani drum stuck out to me next. I'm not sure why tambourine and trombone were the last grabs but they were.

I saw trifle and trinket and my thought was small things. Tchotchke made sense here. I briefly considered trilobite as they're usually small before snagging thingamajig since I didn't see it going anywhere else.

From there, I had triangle, trident and trillion where I was thinking "three" which got us to trilobite.

And we wrapped it up with the purple category with T-based abbreviations. So this had one had television (TV), touchdown (TD), trademark (TM), and tuberculosis (TB).

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Milieu: Circle, scene, sphere, world
  • 🟩 Luminary: Great, icon, legend, icon
  • 🟦 Architectural drawing tools: Compass, ruler, stencil, t-square
  • 🟪 Bar ____: Chart, exam, mitzvah, soap

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #649, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I started with the blue category today but wasn't thinking architecture. I was thinking measurements with compass, ruler, and stencil, though a t-square is the most architecutral-specific tool of the four.

From there I saw Mitzvah and thought bar. Soap was nearby and I was off to the bar. Bar exam came next followed by chart for the purple group.

I wasn't sure which group was the green or yellow here but I guessed that great, icon, legend and lion were green.

Which left circle, scene, sphere and world as milieus. To be honest, it was a coin flip here as I think more people would trip on milieu over the luminary words.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He's been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

