NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 1 (#629)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 1 for puzzle #629 take a big jump in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #628, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #629. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Phantom, Tollbooth, Ladybug, Midnight, Shamrock, Rhinestone, Sunset, Toolbox, Tomboy, Horseshoe, Fiddler, Drugstore, Merrily, Towboat, Space, and Penny.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Associated with good luck

: Associated with good luck 🟩 Green : To-Bo- compound words

: To-Bo- compound words 🟦 Blue : Broadway musicals, familiarly

: Broadway musicals, familiarly 🟪 Purple: Words before "Cowboy" in film and music

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Think Cowboy as you go to a musical and wish for some good luck to go with your Tobo?

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #629?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Associated with good luck: Horseshoe, ladybug, penny, shamrock

Horseshoe, ladybug, penny, shamrock 🟩 To-Bo- compound words: Tollbooth, tomboy, toolbox, towboat

Tollbooth, tomboy, toolbox, towboat 🟦 Broadway musicals, familiarly: Fiddler, merrily, phantom, sunset

Fiddler, merrily, phantom, sunset 🟪 Words before "Cowboy" in film and music: Drugstore, midnight, rhinestone, space

Forgetting that today's puzzle had a higher difficulty rating, I actually went into my first quartet thinking I was hitting the blue with lucky things; horseshoe, penny, shamrock, and ladybug. Twas yellow.

I made up for it by snagging purple as I saw drugstore and thought cowboy. Midnight cowboy and rhinestone cowboy followed soon after. For some reason I wasn't seeing the word space so that took a moment to find.

Fiddler and Sunset leapt out to me as parts of musicals for the true blue category. Phantom (of the Opera) was an easy find from there. I wouldn't describe myself as a musicals fan so was not familiar with Merrily which I think refers to Merrily We Roll Along, a musical that originated in 1981 by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim.

Looking it up, Merrily may be familiar thanks to its recent Broadway revival that starred Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez and received several Tony awards. It got Groff his first Tony win, something I was surprised to learn hadn't already happened.

Oh yes, and we wrapped up with green and the baffling to-bo- compound words. Tollbooth, tomboy, toolbox, towboat, which admittedly felt way too obvious once I initially saw it.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Be indecisive: Hesitate, waffle, waver, yo-yo

Hesitate, waffle, waver, yo-yo 🟩 Lovely person: Angel, dear, doll, peach

Angel, dear, doll, peach 🟦 Lucidity: Marbles, mind, sense, wits

Marbles, mind, sense, wits 🟪 Components of metaphors for things that can't be undone: Bell, egg, genie, toothpaste

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #628, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

With the two-rated puzzles, I like to try going down the line and I blew that up with my first go when I picked dear, doll, angel and peach, the green group. In my mind the connection was an overly familiar old man talking to a waitress at the dinner.

Marbles, to me, immediately means mind. So, sense, wits and mind were quick grabs.

And in the latest in absurdly long category titles just this week, I nabbed the purple group next for things that can't be undone like ringing a bell, cracking an egg, putting toothpaste in the tube or putting the genie back in the bottle.

And we left yellow for last with hesitate, waffle, waver and yo-yo. On to the next one.