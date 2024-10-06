NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, October 7 (#484)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 7 for puzzle #484 are much more difficult compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #483, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #484. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Knucklehead

: Knucklehead 🟩 Green : Car onomatopoeia

: Car onomatopoeia 🟦 Blue : Sounds of laughter

: Sounds of laughter 🟪 Purple: Famous primates

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: You'll need a good ear and some apery to solve today's puzzle.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #484?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Knucklehead: Ding-dong, dodo, yahoo, yo-yo

Ding-dong, dodo, yahoo, yo-yo 🟩 Car onomatopoeia: Beep beep, purr, skrrt, vroom

Beep beep, purr, skrrt, vroom 🟦 Sounds of laughter: Har-har, hoot, whoop, yuk

Har-har, hoot, whoop, yuk 🟪 Famous primates: Bubbles, George, King Kong, Koko

Today's clues looked like alphabet soup at first, which is why I was surprised to get the purple category out of the way first. I rewatched "Nope" the other day, so terrifying famous primates were already on my mind, making it easy to scoop up Bubbles, Koko, King Kong, and George (though I did stare blankly at that last one for a full minute before remembering that "Curious" is an adjective and not his first name.

After that came the yellow category with Ding-Dong, Dodo, Yahoo, and Yo-Yo. I struck out on my first guess, thinking that the category was names to call someone who is acting silly, which Hoot would qualify under.

Next was the blue category with Beep Beep, Purr, Skrrt, and Vroom, where I misstepped again because I forgot Skrrt was an onomatopoeia before it was a slang term.

And so the blue category became today's rote fill with Har-har, Hoot, Whoop, and Yuk.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #483, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I have a ridiculously fluffy orange cat named Cheeto that leaves fur everywhere (and yes, the stereotypes about orange cats sharing one brain cell are absolutely true). So while my first thought was that Shed could mean a physical structure, once I saw Knead, Purr, and Scratch, it instantly became clear what the Connections Crew meant instead.

Cheeto is also one of the most skittish pets I've ever had despite living the good ol' house cat life from the day he was born. That made yesterday's yellow category easy to piece together next with Flee, Leave, Retreat, and Withdraw — all things I've seen him do when met with anything from the vacuum to a straw wrapper he didn't like the look of.

Even yesterday's toughest category had me thinking about the little dude, with purple being all about different kinds of cheeses (Cottage, Cream, Goat, and String).

That made blue a rote fill, with About, Contact, Home, and Login, but I managed to guess the connection before it was revealed, so I'm giving myself a pat on the back for being four-for-four yesterday. I suppose Cheeto should get a treat as well for helping in spirit.