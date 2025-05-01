NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, May 2 (#691)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 2 for puzzle #691 are a bit easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #690, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #691. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Dog, Statue, Goose, Prop, Turtle, Bottle, Wing, Bust, Support, Relief, Break, Link, Post, Rib, Torso, and Brace.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Kinds of carvings

: Kinds of carvings 🟩 Green : Pillar

: Pillar 🟦 Blue : BBQ offering

: BBQ offering 🟪 Purple: ____ Neck

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Prop up a statue while avoiding a bottle neck at the cook out.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #691?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Kinds of carvings: Bust, relief, statue, torso

Bust, relief, statue, torso 🟩 Pillar: Brace, post, prop, support

Brace, post, prop, support 🟦 BBQ offering: Dog, link, rib, wing

Dog, link, rib, wing 🟪 ____ Neck: Bottle, break, goose, turtle

The first word I saw today was brace. So, I was immediately looking for other supportive words which led to prop and support. I wasn't thinking pillars or columns so I didn't immediately grok post as a similar word, a theme in today's puzzle.

The blue quartet clicked next for me when I did a couple of shuffles that put rib and wing next to each other. I usually try not to shuffle but I was not seeing clues today. Those two hanging out got me thinking about grilling, which got me to see dog and link.

Early on I had seen bust, relief and statue but was not finding the fourth sculpture word.

So, here I put in bottle, break, goose and turtle because bottle neck came to mind and opened up the other words for me.

And we ended on yellow's bust, relief, statue and torso. Torso made me irrationally upset as something that I didn't immediately think fit with the other three words despite it fitting the category title. I think torso was chosen as a trap word to go with rib and wing over other sculptural words, but I can't prove that.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Winnings: Pot, prize, purse, reward

Pot, prize, purse, reward 🟩 Stop, as a habit: Break, drop, kick, shake

Break, drop, kick, shake 🟦 Movie camera verbs: Dolly, pan, tilt, zoom

Dolly, pan, tilt, zoom 🟪 Words that precede "-size" to mean small: Bite, fun, pocket, travel

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #690, which had a difficulty rating of 4.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I was admittedly worried with this one as its rated at a 4.5, but once I got the purple, I was able to slice through the rest.

I saw bite and immediately thought bite-sized. Fun was directly above and I had my path. Pocket followed quickly but it took a minute to see travel. I got stuck on purse-sized, which isn't really a phrase.

From, there I think the blue category is harder if you aren't familiar with the terms. These are camera terms with dolly, pan, tilt and zoom, but it is what I saw next.

The last guess was which group was green or yellow. I had picked break, drop, kick and shake mainly focusing on what the other category was.

And we ended with pot, prize, purse, and reward as our winnings.