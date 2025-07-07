Nintendo takes on Prime Day with this massive Switch game sale from $3 — 17 deals I’d shop now

Nintendo’s summer sale is live, and it’s giving Prime Day a run for its money! Right now some of the best Nintendo Switch games are seeing epic discounts that you don’t want to miss.

Right now Nintendo has Switch game deals from $3. This includes some massive indie hits like Enter the Gungeon on sale for $3, as well as some of Nintendo’s finest like Super Mario Odyssey on sale for $39.

However, don’t totally discount Prime Day's offerings. Physical collectors can shop Switch game deals from $19 at Amazon. One of my favorite deals is Sonic X Shadow Generations on sale for $29 at Amazon.

My favorite Switch game deals are listed below! Also see our Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live blog to score yourself a new console, and make sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best sales as they come in.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Super Meat Boy Forever: was $34 now $14 at Best Buy Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $19 at Amazon Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Mario & Luigi Brothership: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Mario & Luigi: Brothership follows Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island, blending RPG combat, puzzles, and exploration across themed islands. Players team up with quirky characters, using Bros. Moves and Attacks that combine nostalgia with modern mechanics and charming humor.

Pokémon Violet: was $59 now $44 at Woot! While our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review noted that this game had some performance issues, there's still plenty of fun to be had here. So if you've been holding off on trying out Game Freak's take on open-world Pokémon, it's now seen a discount. Travel to the sprawling new region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet to battle gym leaders, uncover new Pokémon and, of course, catch 'em all...

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $43 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.