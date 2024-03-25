Nintendo Switch sale has my favorite games from $3 — 17 deals I’d get now

We’re expecting Nintendo to launch its annual spring sale in a matter of weeks, but you don’t need to wait to pick up a bargain on must-play Switch games as there’s currently a selection of epic discounts on digital games at the Nintendo Store.

The latest crop of Nintendo Store deals start from $3 but my personal highlight is the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for just $9. You won’t be objecting to this 66% saving! Other deals you’ll want to score include the surprisingly excellent new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $29, and a 50% saving on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Meanwhile, if you’re gaming on a budget, the hilarious Untitled Goose Game is $9 and the highly-replayable roguelike Cursed to Golf is on sale for $7.

It’s not just Nintendo discounting loads of essential Switch games, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy also have some epic gaming deals, so I’m rounding up my top picks of the best discounts on physical Switch games below as well. Here are my favorite deals right now…

Best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch games: <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/nintendo-switch-games/" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $3 @ Nintendo Store

The Nintendo Store is discounting a selection of excellent Switch games including Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Deals start from just $3, and this can be considered a precursor to the annual spring sale which will offer even more can't-miss gaming deals.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Rabbids-Sparks-Hope-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB09742H73B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/mario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAssassins-Creed-Rebel-Collection-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB07XHY6RLK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassins hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Sonic Superstars: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Superstars-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C91MLPNG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Bayonetta 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6255380&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbayonetta-3-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6255380.p%3FskuId%3D6255380&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $59 now $30 @ Best Buy

One of the most delightful and bizarre games on the Switch, Bayonetta 3 definitely skews a bit older than standard Nintendo fare. In this innovative sequel, you'll take control of the sassy witch Bayonetta as she punches, kicks, shoots and sashays her way through 14 chapters of balletic battles against a variety of eldritch foes.

Super Mario Maker 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6255383&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-maker-2-nintendo-switch%2F6255383.p%3FskuId%3D6255383&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Super Mario RPG: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-RPG-Nintendo-Switch-Version%2Fdp%2FB0C8VKNJ1B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.