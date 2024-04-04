Huge Nintendo Switch and PS5 games sale — here’s my 7 favorite deals from $7

If you’re looking for something new to play, don’t miss this awesome video game sale at Woot. This Amazon subsidiary company is slashing the prices of some of my favorite games to as low as $7.

The adorable Paleo Pines is $7 at Woot. (PS4/Xbox Series X copies cost just $5.) This farming sim is simple and enjoyable — plus, you can collect and care for your own dinosaurs.

Or, for something completely different — Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is $29 at Woot. This deal applies to copies of the game on Switch and PS5. Need something to play these games on? Then grab the Nintendo Switch OLED for $319 at Woot. This rare discount takes $30 off.

Keep scrolling for more awesome video game deals at Woot. Plus, check out this huge Amazon sale on JBL audio.

Woot video game deals — Best sales now

Paleo Pines: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140759?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/paleo-pines-the-dino-valley-1" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $7 @ Woot

Paleo Pines is a farming sim game with a twist — you get to raise your own dinosaurs. Addicting gameplay and cute graphics abound. It’s less complex than some other farming games on the market, but at $7 it’s a great buy.

Mato Anomalies: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140759?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/mato-anomalies-2" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $12 @ Woot

Mato Anomalies is a narrative-heavy turn-based RPG. It looks great visually, with comic-style illustrations and an intriguing setting in futuristic Shanghai. The story is dense and there’s a lot of characters to keep track of, but check it out if you like the Persona series.

Mineko’s Night Market: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140759?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/minekos-night-market-1" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $34 now $14 @ Woot

Ever wanted to run your own shop? Mineko’s Night Market is a sim game that sees you manage your own stall at the titular Night Market. During the week, you’ll gather materials and explore while solving puzzles. Then, you can sell your finds for a profit at the stall on saturday nights. It offers a funny story, as well as incredible picture-book visuals. A PS5 copy goes for $14 at Woot.

Tchia: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140759?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/tchia-olti-edition-1" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $34 now $14 @ Woot

Tchia made our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/features/the-13-best-games-you-didnt-play-in-2023-ps5-nintendo-switch-xbox-series-x-and-pc" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">best games you didn’t play in 2023, so make sure you don’t miss out on it this time around. You’ll explore a beautiful tropical island, traversing obstacles and completing quests to try and save your protagonists’ missing father. You can also take control of a range of animals and objects, opening up a world of options for enjoyable movement.

Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140759?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/story-of-seasons-a-wonderful-life" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $19 @ Woot

This entry in the excellent Story of Seasons franchise sees you spend an entire lifetime in a sleepy riverside village. You’ll truly get to know the inhabitants of the town, and see how they change as years pass. Like in most farming sims, you can take care of crops and animals, as well as get married and raise a child.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140759?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/metal-gear-solid-master-collection-vol-1z" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Woot

Woot has the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 on sale for $29. This deal is for PS5 or Nintendo Switch copies (Xbox Series X|S copies go for $34.) Containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, this collection undoubtedly houses some of the best games of all time. There’s also a ton of bonus content, including digital books, videos and soundtracks.

