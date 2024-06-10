My favorite Gears of War game is $7 right now — don’t miss out before E-Day arrives

The Xbox Games Showcase featured plenty of exciting announcements including a first look at Doom: The Dark Ages and new gameplay from Fable, but one reveal stood out for me in particular.

Developer The Coalition announced Gears of War: E-Day a prequel game that explores the early days of the Locust outbreak, and looks phenomenal. Unfortunately, we don't have a release date yet, but while waiting for more news, you can grab the latest installment in the franchise, Gears 5, for just $7 on Xbox. That's a $22 saving and one of the lowest prices ever for this must-play shooter.

Not only that, but other retailers are joining the action following the latest Gears announcement. Best Buy is offering Gears 5 for $15 if you'd prefer a physical disc to a digital download, while PC gamers can get Gears on sale for $10 on Steam.

Gears 5: was $29 now $7 @ Xbox Store

Gears 5 is a third-person shooter and the fifth main installment in the Gears of War series. The game continues the story of humanity's struggle against the monstrous Locust Horde and their successors, the Swarm, on the planet Sera. You will primarily follow the character Kait Diaz, who goes on a journey to uncover the origins of the Locust and her connection to them. It’s considered one of the best installments in the franchise and won Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards in 2019.

Upon seeing this deal I knew I had to share it. Gears 5 stands out for its engaging narrative, stunning visuals, and solid gameplay mechanics. With diverse game modes including single-player, cooperative multiplayer like Horde and Escape, and competitive online play, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, innovative features like open-world segments and customizable abilities for the robot companion, Jack, add fresh dynamics to the franchise's established gameplay.

All things considered, Gears of War: E-Day not having a release date could be a good thing as it gives you time to play whole the Gears franchise again, or experience it for the first time. Xbox is also offering two more deals, 75% off the Gears 5 Game of the Year edition ($44 down to $11), this package includes the base campaign, recharged multiplayer, and the Hivebusters campaign expansion. The second is the Gears triple bundle, which includes Gears 5, Hivebusters, and Gears Tactics. You can get this bundle for just $14, which is a huge discount off its $59 list price.