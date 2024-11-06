I love board games — here's 6 early Black Friday game deals I recommend

Not every board game night with the family needs to be stuck with the relics of gaming past. With the holidays and extended family time quickly sneaking up on us, now's the time to refresh your board game collection.

I participate in a weekly board game night with some friends that has been going...over ten years now. We've played hundreds of games in that time and I've picked out a few currently on sale at Amazon that I've personally played and would recommend from two-player card games to strategy and worker placement titles.

Choosing any of these games will set you up for an evening or afternoon of enjoyment. Whichever you pick, grab it fast as these deals might not last through Black Friday. And remember to check in with us for more of the best Black Friday deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Board Game deals

Red Rising: was $24 now $14 @ Amazon

This card game is based on the popular Red Rising book series, a YA dystopian society featuring color-coded castes. A lot of reviewers were lukewarm, but I think this game is a lot of fun. With gorgeous artwork, you start with a hand of 5 cards and play them on locations to earn rewards, more cards and raise your color. Plus, the turns are quick and once you learn how to play games can last between 15 and 20 minutes. It's a nice filler before that family dinner or a bigger game.

Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game: was $38 now $17 @ Amazon

Unlike many of the games on this, this Star Wars game is strictly 2-player only. In it you play as either the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire where you each have a deck of cards representing. As you play you build up your deck with new cards and bases. You win by destroying three of your opponent's bases. It's fast game with smooth gameplay and not to be confused with Fantasy Flight Games' other Star Wars card game Star Wars Unlimited (also good).



Horizons of Spirit Island: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Horizons is a beginner friendly of the epic Spirit Island. In the game you play as a an island spirit defending the land from colonizers trying to push your people out and build cities. Each spirit has different powers that enable them to push, defeat or spread out on the island. And if you end up enjoying the game you can incorporate it into the bigger, harder Spirit Island. Plus, if you're looking to try solo gaming, it has a mode for that as well.



Disney Villainous (base game): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The fun twist with Villainous is that you play as one of several classic Disney villains. The core box includes Maleficent, Captain Hook and Jafar to name a few the six. The game is asymmetric meaning each villains goals are different and are accomplished differently. While the box does 10+, I recommend this one for teens and older as it requires some strategy and planning, there is also some take that with the ability to throw heroes at opponent villains to delay their plans. There are several expansions that add more evil doers including Scar, Cruella and Gaston.

Dune: Imperium - Uprising: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

Dune: Imperium - Uprising is a sort of second edition of Dune: Imperium that streamlines the experience adds a few new mechanics that keep the game gun. The game itself is a mix of deck-building and worker placement where you use cards from the deck you're putting together to place workers on various spots on the boards that give you rewards. The game is complex and may not welcome newer players but once you grok the strategy its worth the sit.

