Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date just tipped for Canada — and US could be next

We know the Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way. Nintendo has stood by a June 5 release date for the U.S. even after delaying the launch of pre-orders for the console due to tariffs.

However, we may have just received our first bit of positive Switch 2 news, as a reliable source claims that the console will be available for pre-order in Canada on Wednesday, April 23.

This is the first reported date in North America, which could mean the console is one step closer to hitting the U.S. pre-order market (and inevitably selling out extremely quickly).

The report comes from reliable leaker billbil-kun on X. The leaker cites "some Canadian retailers" as its source. While it sounds a little sketchy, billbil-kun's previous track record leads us to believe this could be legitimate.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨From what I can see through some Canadian retailers, Nintendo Switch 2 console & bundle pre-orders should start from📅 April 23rd, 2025 (valid in 🇨🇦)⚠️ Date subject to change. Can't confirm if it's the same for USI'll keep you updated if it changes pic.twitter.com/OZrDvHbJ1qApril 15, 2025

Of course, there's no actual mention of the U.S. pre-order date in the leak, and it's in the States that the tariffs are the problem. Even if Nintendo puts the pre-orders out in Canada on April 23, the instability of the U.S. market could mean an extended timeframe before the company feels safe releasing the console in the United States.

We've heard rumblings of Nintendo moving console manufacturing away from China to get around the tariffs, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Hopefully, Nintendo has something up its sleeve, because video game consoles haven't been given Trump's temporary exemption from the tariffs, meaning that the 145% tax on China is in full effect for the Japanese game company (China is also imposing its own 125% tax on U.S. goods, but that shouldn't affect Nintendo).

To stay up to date on Nintendo's new console, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog, and see our Switch 2 hands-on impressions.