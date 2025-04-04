I played over a dozen games on the Switch 2 — and I have a surprise favorite so far

When Nintendo finally gave us a closer look at the Switch 2, fans including myself were naturally buzzing about the big Switch 2 launch games arriving alongside the $450 system.

I think it’s one of those scenarios where there was a new game announcement for every kind of gamer, but some of the more obviously exciting titles include the exclusive Mario Kart World, the Switch 2 Edition of Tears of the Kingdom, and even the addition of GameCube classics to Nintendo Switch Online.

Yet, after getting my hands on over a dozen games for the new console, there’s one that stood out to me the most wasn’t any of the expected heavy-hitters. It was Drag X Drive (said as Drag and Drive), and it’s easily the game I’ll be most looking forward to for the foreseeable future.

Drag x Drive – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Drag X Drive is a fast-paced, wheelchair-based sports game that I’d consider a hybrid of basketball and Rocket League. And as someone who has always been into Rocket League, I guess it actually makes perfect sense why this arguably underrated game clicked for me.

Maybe it’s because Drag X Drive brings something fresh and innovative to the table, largely thanks to the Switch 2 mouse controls powered by new Joy-Con 2 capabilities.

In Drag X Drive, you navigate a wheeling athlete through an intense street-court competition. Players will use the new mouse-like surface controls supported by the Joy-Con 2 to simulate pushing the wheels of their chair, complete with haptics of rolling textured tires across concrete.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As a result, the mechanics feel immersive, while swiping the surface to mimic pushing the wheels is surprisingly intuitive. What’s even cooler is that if you don’t have a flat table in reach, you can even use your own thighs as the tracking surface.

To shoot, you physically lift the new Joy-Con 2 off your surface into the air in a swish motion, as though you were actually going to shoot a basketball. It’s as if my habitual act of tossing garbage into the can from a few feet away could finally pay off.

Hands on with Drag X Drive and the Switch 2's mouse controls

My team and I locked in to win our first round of Drag X Drive (Image credit: Future)

My hands-on demo of Drag X Drive kicked off with a tutorial that guided me through all the movements, ensuring I had a feel for the new control scheme.

Then, I entered my first 3-on-3 match in an urban arena, and I felt an instant rush of competition. My instinct kicked in, and I was determined to crush my opponents. As the game began, I quickly realized that crashing into opposing players was not only allowed but encouraged. Knocking the ball loose from an opponent’s grip and recovering for a fast break felt incredibly satisfying… maybe a little too much so.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

After a few plays, I lined up my first shot, lifted the Joy-Con 2, and flicked it forward. Swish. Two points. Staying down count, an air ball from the other side was rebounded by my teammate and chucked down my way. I converted it into another two-point bucket with ease.

It wasn’t long before I started exploring a few more advanced strategies. I found myself focusing on defense, like blocking shots and positioning myself strategically so my teammates were set up for open looks.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These are exactly the things that give Drag X Drive serious competitive potential. With a dedicated team and some practice, I could easily see groups forming elite squads to take on challengers worldwide. Who knows? I might even hold try-outs for an all-star team of my own.

Nintendo has yet to announce an official release date for Drag X Drive, but based on my experience, this is a game that could become a staple for competitive and casual players alike.

Whether you’re a fan of arcade sports games, motion controls, or just looking for something completely different, this game is shaping up to be one of the most compelling surprises of the Switch 2’s lineup. I, for one, can’t wait to roll back onto the court and prove my skills all over again.