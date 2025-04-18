Nintendo just quietly removed this Switch 2 feature from listing pages

When Nintendo announced variable refresh rate (VRR) support as one of the graphical features available for the Switch 2, gamers worldwide were excited about the smoother gameplay it would bring to the console.

However, Nintendo has removed all mentions of VRR from the U.S. and Canada Switch 2 listings. First spotted by Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie (via VGC), it appears that Nintendo has removed all mention of the feature.

Does that mean the console won't support the feature at launch? That remains to be seen, but it would be odd for Nintendo to remove a potential selling point from the console's listing if it was still there.

The listing previously mentioned VRR when discussing gameplay with the Switch 2 in its dock. Now, here's what the U.S. and Canada listings say (the Japanese Nintendo Switch 2 listing also doesn't mention it, but that's based on machine translation):

"Take in all the detail with screen resolutions up to 4K when you connect the Nintendo Switch 2 system to a compatible TV using the dedicated dock. The system also supports HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Interestingly, the U.K. listing still says "supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

Nintendo may add support for VRR on a software level in a future patch. Thankfully, the console still appears to support it in handheld mode, as Nintendo's website mentions G-Sync for that mode of play.

The Switch 2 has plenty of other features to be excited about — plus there are the Nintendo Switch 2 games. And when/if VRR does arrive, the Pro Controller offers a great experience.

I've reached out to Nintendo for a comment and will update this article if I receive any information from the company.