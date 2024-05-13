God of War Ragnarök could be the next big PS5 game coming to PC

It’s already been quite the year for PC gamers who enjoy dipping their toes into PlayStation waters every now and then. Not only did an excellent port of Horizon Forbidden West launch back in March, but this week also sees Ghost of Tsushima hit PC, where it will become the first title to support the new PlayStation overlay system that includes support for PlayStation Trophies.

All of the above is further evidence that Sony is taking the PC gaming market more seriously than ever before, and now the latest scuttlebut points to another huge PS5 game that apparently has its sights set on Steam and other digital PC storefronts.

If high-profile leaker bilbil-kun 's prediction is on the money (thanks, NotebookCheck ), the excellent God of War Ragnarök will be released on PC at some point. When can you expect Kratos and Loki to rock up to a rig near you? That’s unclear at the moment. If another well-known leaker’s sources are accurate — in this case X user Grubb — Sony will hold a PlayStation Showcase on May 25 — which would seem like a sensible time to make an announcement regarding Ragnarök's potential PC release.

God mode

(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

As with any rumor, take all of the above with a hefty pinch of salt or three. Yet if Ragnarök is headed to the best gaming laptops that’s a big deal. First released in late 2022 for PS5, this sensational sequel is one of the best PS5 games thanks to its truly stellar storyline and ultra satisfying combat encounters against legendary beasties pulled from Nordic myth.

I can only imagine just how damn delicious Ragnarök could look on the best gaming PCs, as it’s already an incredibly pretty title on Sony’s console. Kratos’ sequel is also a relatively rare example of a PS5 game that can run above 60 frames per second at 4K resolution if you enable the right graphical options and your TV supports HDMI 2.1 features.

The original God of War is already a terrific PC port that proves to be surprisingly awesome to play on Steam Deck OLED . Considering my RTX 4090-powered desktop can easily run Horizon Forbidden West in 4K at 120 fps, I’d be surprised if Ragnarok doesn’t play at similarly impressive numbers on my mega rig.

If Ragnarök does show up on Steam or the Epic Games Store in the near future, there can be no denying just how much Sony is thirsting for PC players' pennies.

