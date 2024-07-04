The best Steam Deck accessory I've ever bought just got a big pre-Prime Day price cut

As someone who is glued to their Steam Deck every day, I’m constantly on the hunt for new gizmos I can pair my portable console with. And wouldn’t you know, the best accessory I’ve ever used with Valve’s tiny gaming PC is currently discounted in an enticing early Prime Day deal.

Right now, the Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck is on sale for $33 at Amazon . Normally it sells for $39, so this limited time deal is saving you $6 on what’s a very handy accessory. Hey, every little helps.

Baseus Steam Deck Docking Station: was $39 now $33 @ Amazon

This all-in-one docking station includes 1 x HDMI, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 and 1 x USB-C ports. Baseus’ dock charges your Steam Deck and also lets you connect to a secondary display. The dock supports display output up to 4K resolution at 60Hz and is also compatible with the ROG Ally.

My Steam Deck OLED resides in Baseus’ dock daily (say that 10 times fast), and it’s easily the device I pair with the handheld PC the most. Not only does it constantly charge my little console, it doubles up as a convenient stand, which is handy for those times when you feel like sitting back and playing the best Steam games with a Bluetooth-compatible controller.

The best thing the Baseus 6-in-1 dock lets me do? It allows me to hook my Steam Deck OLED to an external OLED monitor, which probably screams “hat on a hat”, but stay with me. As brilliant as Valve’s 7.4-inch HDR display is, sometimes I’m in the mood to game on a larger screen. Which is where the Asus ZenScreen enters the equation.

Keeping your Zen

The Asus ZenScreen works well with both Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: Future)

This 13.3-inch 1080p monitor is one of the coolest products I’ve ever picked up on Prime Day, even if it was an impulse buy. Covering 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, the Asus ZenScreen delivers punchy and vibrant images. Its foldable leather case also acts as a kickstand, and yes I forget how to fold it at least once a day.

Connecting a monitor to a handheld is pretty much the least portable thing you can do, but if you do as much gaming from home as I do it quickly makes a lot of sense. The Baseus dock and the monitor admittedly eat up a lot of space on my coffee table yet that’s not something I’ll be losing sleep over anytime soon. The screen brings the spectacle, the dock handles the functionality.

Thanks to Basues’ accessory, I’ve had some awesome experiences playing my Steam Deck on a display that makes the likes of Metroid Dread and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom instantly pop.

It may be a niche device, but the Baseus docking station has been the handiest gadget I’ve ever hooked up to Valve’s handheld PC.