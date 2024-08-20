Act fast! The greatest PS5 headset I’ve ever reviewed is discounted at Best Buy now

I adore the Sony Inzone H5. This superb PS5 headset is a blast to game on or to listen to your favorite movies/shows/tunes, it’s super-comfy to wear for hours at a time, and it just so happens to be the best set of wireless PS5 headphones I've tested. And now it just got a price cut over at Best Buy

Right now, the Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset is on sale for $129 at Best Buy . $20 may not be an Earth-shattering saving compared to the $149 MSRP this brilliant audio offering from Sony normally retails at. Then again, I’d argue the Inzone H5 is such a quality headset the iconic Japanese company could easily get away with charging more for it. There’s a reason I called it a “mid-range marvel” when I reviewed it.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149 now $129 @ Best buy

The Sony Inzone H5 is my favorite headset to use with both my PS5 and gaming PC. Lightweight and comfortable to use for long periods of time, the H5 can last for 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Speaking of, here’s what I said in my 4/5 Sony Inzone H5 review verdict: “The Sony Inzone H5 is a 'blow your socks off' level gaming headset that serves sensational sounds on both PS5 and PC. While it’s technically a mid-range device, the H5 can provide me with richer audio experiences than far more expensive headsets I’ve previously owned. Loud, ultra comfortable and delivering fantastic 3D spatial audio, this is the PS5 headset I’d recommend over any other.”

Honestly, it’s the easiest Editor Choice award I’ve ever given while I've been at Tom’s Guide.

I love pretty much everything about the Inzone H5. I think it looks great (especially in white), and it’s a battery beast — lasting 28 hours on a single charge. The foam cups feel so good on my ears that I can wear this headset for hours at a time while swinging around NYC in my beloved Marvel’s Spider Man 2 . And in terms of sound quality, this is such a well-rounded, bass-rich performer that watching the best Netflix movies with the H5 wrapped around your head is a sheer pleasure.

It’s also great at handling 3D spatial audio, which many of the best PS5 games take advantage of. The best example of a title utilizing this surround sound-aping feature? That would have to be roguelite shooter Returnal , in my opinion. With the Inzone H5 cuddling your skull the constant lashing rain of that first alien environment sounds mesmerizing.

The Inzone H5 is even better with the best Steam games , as it comes with a handy wireless dongle with a switch for swapping between “PS5 Mode” and “PC Mode”. Why do the best PC games sound that little bit better on Sony’s marvelous headset? That’s thanks to the Inzone Hub app, which has gotten better and better with updates. This software allows you to fiddle around with EQ settings (great for boosting bass levels), while also allowing you to save custom profiles.