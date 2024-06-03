Act fast! Corsair Revival Series peripherals are up to 70% off

PC gaming can be an expensive hobby. From buying the best video cards to finding the best gaming monitors, it's easy to rack up a high bill when outfitting your gaming rig. Fortunately, there's an easy way to save a few bucks when shopping for new gaming hardware. Buying refurbished can save you over 70% off.

For example, right now Corsair has its Revival Series on sale from $19. The Revival Series includes all factory refurbished Corsair devices sold at fraction of their usual price. Each item is also backed by a 90-day warranty.

Corsair Revival Series: up to 70% off @ Corsair

The Corsair Revival Series consists of factory refurbished Corsair devices sold at fraction of their traditional cost. All devices are backed by a 90-day warranty and have been inspected by Corsair. Currently, Corsair has refurb gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets on sale from $19.

Corsair is known for making not only the best gaming mouse around, but the best gaming keyboard and best gaming headsets as well. While not all items will always be in stock, you'll be able to save upwards of 70% when you opt for buying refurbished.

Additionally, Corsair will donate to Sailors for the Sea and One Tree Planted for each Revival product that's sold. All Revival devices also ship in eco-friendly boxes made from recycled paper.