5 biggest new games launching in November 2024 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

November 2024 is unusually quiet for new video games, but that doesn’t mean it'll be less thrilling. There's still a strong handful of games launching across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC. From a fun theme park simulation to a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.

One standout title to look out for is Planet Coaster 2 . This highly anticipated sequel looks like incredible fun (because who wouldn't want to create a theme park?). There is also a new addition to Nintendo’s Mario & Luigi RPG series offering vast islands to explore as the iconic brothers. Of course, we can't forget Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is landing on Xbox and PC, and this upgraded version will be perfect for those who love the legendary aviation simulator.

If you're looking for new gaming experiences this November, we've compiled a list of the five biggest games launching this month that you won't want to miss!

Planet Coaster 2 (November 6)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Planet Coaster 2 is an upgraded theme park simulation game from Frontier Developments, building on the success of its 2016 predecessor. In this sequel, players design and manage elaborate theme parks using enhanced tools for building rides, creating intricate paths and setting unique environments like Viking, Aquatic and Mythology themes. A new standout feature is the introduction of waterpark attractions, allowing players to add swimming pools, water slides and manage guest amenities like shade, lifeguards and changing rooms to enhance visitor satisfaction.

The game also introduces a collaborative Sandbox mode, enabling cross-platform cooperative building, where players can jointly create and share their parks. Additional modes like Franchise mode encourage players to compete on leaderboards and share custom designs through the Frontier Workshop. The deluxe edition is an extra $20, and you get additional ride packs for a more diverse park experience.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (November 7)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the latest addition to Nintendo’s beloved Mario & Luigi RPG series, where players go on a unique adventure involving exploration, puzzle-solving and turn-based combat. Set on the high-seas of Shipshape Island, which combines the features of both a ship and an island, players guide Mario and Luigi as they explore various themed islands within the world of Concordia. The plot centers on finding new allies, like the quirky characters Connie and Snoutlet, and reuniting with series regulars like Princess Peach and Bowser, who may offer assistance in surprising ways.

True to the series, Brothership emphasizes the bond between Mario and Luigi, using Bros. Moves to navigate obstacles and Bros. Attacks in battles. This entry has plenty of nostalgia paired with modern mechanics, so will appeal to long-time fans and newcomers alike. Naturally, it's exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Lego Horizon Adventures (November 14)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Lego Horizon Adventures is a collaborative project between Guerrilla Games, creators of the Horizon series, and Studio Gobo. This action-adventure game brings Aloy and her allies into the Lego universe. Players will go on a quest-driven story, helping Aloy save the world from threats while uncovering mysteries about her past.

The gameplay includes character customization, crafting, combat with robotic creatures and features Lego’s signature humor and whimsy. In addition to the single-player mode, the game offers online and local co-op, allowing friends to join in for a shared experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (November 19)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series S/X

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the latest evolution in the iconic flight simulation series. This version builds on the 2020 release but brings a significant update with a new Career Mode, allowing players to engage in various aviation careers. Players can experience jobs like firefighting, search and rescue, and aerial cargo delivery, with missions designed to replicate real-world aviation.

Technical improvements are a major part of this release, focusing on faster load times and more advanced aerodynamics, physics and aircraft systems. The game includes an expanded global environment, showing realistic, dynamic weather and seasonal changes, and an immersive “living world” populated with live air and ship traffic, animal migrations, and diverse character models. It also adds enhanced visuals with 3D trees and improved ground materials for a better experience overall.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (November 20)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series S/X

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter set in a fictionalized Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Players control Skif, a scavenger exploring this irradiated, eerie landscape filled with mutated creatures, faction conflicts, and paranormal phenomena.

The game emphasizes resource management and a branching narrative, where choices affect the storyline and survival strategies are essential. With its open-world design, players encounter threats and mysteries inspired by the original STALKER series while exploring stunning, immersive visuals built for modern platforms​.

