iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 11: What’s different

The iPhone SE 2020 v.s iPhone 11 face-off is a match-up we’ve anticipated ever since rumors about a low-cost Apple smartphone sporting the fresh A13 chip surfaced last year.

According to Apple's figures, the $699 iPhone 11 is the best-selling smartphone in the world. It dethroned the 2018 iPhone XR for that title, but now it must contend with the all-new, $399 iPhone SE.

Announced today (April 15), the iPhone SE matches the lowest cost we’ve ever seen for an Apple smartphone, matched only by the first iPhone SE's price three years ago. The new version of the iPhone SE packs Touch ID, an 8-core neural on-device learning engine, modern camera capabilities and wireless charging inside it’s 4.7-inch design.

Although the iPhone 11 is one of the best phones for most people, the iPhone SE is an attractive pitch on paper and certainly puts the best cheap phones rankings at stake.

The iPhone SE’s key selling point? The fact that it runs on Apple’s A13 bionic chip, which powers the premium iPhone 11 Pro . Expect the new iPhone SE to deliver speeds that can keep up with the company’s flagships.

How else does the iPhone SE differ from the iPhone 11? Here's your iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11 cheat sheet.

iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 11: Specs compared

iPhone SE iPhone 111 Starting Price $399 $699 Processor A13 Bionic A13 Bionic Screen 4.7-inch LCD (1,334 x 750 Pixels) 6.1-inch LCD (1,792 x 828 Pixels) Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Biometrics Touch ID Face ID Rear Camera Single 12MP (ƒ/1.8) Single 12MP (ƒ/1.8) Front Camera 7MP TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2) 7MP TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2) Zoom 5x digital 2x optical; 5x digital Battery Life (Hrs:Mins) not tested 11:20 Metal frame Aluminum Anodized Aluminum Colors Black, White, Product Red Black, White, Red, Yellow, Green, Purple Weight 5.2 ounces 6.8 ounces Size 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches 5.9 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches

What's new with the iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE doesn’t deliver a slew of ‘new’ features per se. In fact most elements are revived from previous iPhone models like the iPhone 8 (which is now discontinued) and iPhone XR. But compared to the iPhone 11, iPhone SE’s alternations are significant enough that it seems like a truly new phone.

Design: The iPhone SE is composed of glass and aluminum, whereas a pricer anodized aluminum material makes up the iPhone 11’s case. The more lavish iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are made of stainless steel, for comparison.

Material plays a significant role in Apple’s costs. The new iPhone SE also has a IP67 rating for water and dust resistant, which is slightly less durable than the iPhone 11’s IP68.

The iPhone SE is also smaller than the iPhone 11. It weighs 5.2 ounces and is 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches. Apple’s new iPhone is available in black, white and product red, while the iPhone 11 comes in a broader rainbow assortment.

Touch ID: Apple controversially killed off the Touch ID button with the iPhone X, so we’re excited to see it’s returned for the iPhone SE. Rather than rely on Face ID biometrics, the iPhone SE employs fingerprints to unlock the device, access saved passwords, approve App Store downloads and initiate Apple Pay transactions.

Camera: The iPhone SE’s camera is pared down, which also contributes to its low cost. It has a single 12-megapixel wide camera like the iPhone XR had. The iPhone 11 sports dual 12MP cams, making it more versatile for mobile photography.

The iPhone SE benefits from a number of Apple’s premium capturing features, though, like a flicker detect sensor, auto white balance, improved auto-focus in low light, multi-band noise reduction for more detailed shadows and image fusion.

Battery life: Apple says the iPhone SE has the same battery life of the iPhone 8, so it won’t last as long as the iPhone on a single charge. The iPhone 8 persisted for 9 hours and 54 minutes on the Tom’s Guide battery test when we tested that device three years ago, while the iPhone 11 lasted for 11 hours and 20 minutes. That puts the iPhone 11 on the list of best phone battery life among devices we've tested recently.

Price: Here's another big change. Pricing for the iPhone SE starts at $399, which is $300 less than the $699 the iPhone 11 debuted at in the fall. It’s a pretty significant drop, suggesting Apple is aiming for accessibility and affordability with its new phone.

What's the same with iPhone SE 2020

When looking at the iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 11, it’s clear Apple tried to incorporate some of its flagship’s features into the new budget model to make that low-cost device feel modern.

A13 bionic chip: Like the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE is powered by the A13 bionic chip. The A13 is the fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone, which makes for fast operations and great mobile gaming.

An on-chip, 8-core neural engine for machine learning lets the phone improve over time, and also makes the CPU capable of over 1 trillion operations per second. Plus the A13's low-power design maximizes the efficiency of those operations by isolating and triggering only the necessary parts of the chip at any given time.

Smart HDR: Smart HDR is an iPhone camera feature first introduced with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It improves photo quality by taking several images at once, all with different exposure settings. The phone identifies the best parts of the individual shots and combines them into a single, high-quality image.

Video features: Apple bestowed some of the iPhone 11's cool video capturing features on the iPhone SE. It can film in 4K up to 60 frames per second, has optical image/cinematic video stabilization and even offers slo-mo recording.

Wireless charging: The iPhone SE supports wireless charging, meaning you can rest the phone one of the best wireless chargers, or Qi chargers, to juice it up. Every device in the iPhone 11 lineup had wireless charging, too.

Apple TV Plus promotion: Apple TV Plus debuted last fall alongside the iPhone 11. In an effort to establish a viewer base, Apple offered one year of the streaming service — which offers a small selection of original programming including The Morning Show — to anyone buying new Apple hardware.

The promotion expired for Apple devices purchased from the September event, but Apple has brought it back for the iPhone SE release. Anyone who buys the iPhone SE will get Apple TV Plus free for the next year.

iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 11 outlook

Although the iPhone SE could become the best cheap phone to buy, the iPhone 11 is still a stronger phone overall, providing more durability, better cameras, Face ID and a longer battery life.

But for $399, the A13-powered iPhone SE looks like a great deal. We’ll have to conduct a full review of Apple’s new budget phone to see how the camera, day-to-day performance and other specs stack up. Stay tuned.