If you're picking up an iPhone SE (2022), adding one of the best iPhone SE (2022) cases to the mix is a must. Even though the latest iPhone costs a relatively affordable $429, you don't want your new handset cracking up at the first accidental drop.

Fortunately, iPhone case makers have already produced lots of options for the new iPhone SE, probably because the 2022 edition is the same size as the 2020 model it replaces. As a result, you're not hurting for choices when it comes to finding an iPhone SE case.

Finding the best iPhone SE (2022) cases among that huge selection is more of a challenge, though, but that's where we can help. We've been looking through all the different cases out there to find ones that promise superior protection. We've also highlighted a few that feature eye-catching designs or provide places to stash cash and credit cards.

Here's a closer look at the best iPhone SE (2022) cases we've spotted so far.

What are the best iPhone SE (2022) cases?

Your pick for the best iPhone SE (2022) case depends heavily on your own personal taste and what you value in a phone accessory. But we think Apple's iPhone SE Silicone Case is the top pick because it blends protection with a clean, stylish look. Plus, it's designed by Apple so it's guaranteed to fit your iPhone SE.

But you can look beyond Apple for the best iPhone SE (2022) cases. Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet gives you both a phone case and a wallet for carrying cash and cards. If you want drop protection above all else, consider UAG's Civilian Protective Cover or the Incipio Duo Hard Shell Case. Meanwhile, Temdam says its iPhone SE (2022) case is waterproof up to 6 feet, allowing you to capture photos and videos underwater.

The best iPhone SE (2022) cases right now

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case The best iPhone SE (2022) case overall Specifications Colors: Pink, Blue, Black, Red Materials: Silicone Weight: 0.7 ounces Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Walmart View at Apple View at Target Reasons to buy + Wireless charging compatible + Lightweight + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Plain design

Who better to design a case for your new iPhone SE than the company that built the phone itself. Apple's iPhone SE Silicone Case is notable for how well it fits your handset, slipping right over all the external buttons on the phone. While it sports a basic look, you can expect some drop protection from this case — there's a microfiber lining on the inside of Apple's iPhone SE Silicone Case to keep your phone secure.

You can still wirelessly charge your iPhone SE, even with the case still on, and four color options give you a choice in how to augment the look of your new phone.

(Image credit: Snakehive)

2. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet for iPhone SE 2022 Most stylish iPhone SE case Specifications Colors: Black, Brown, Blue, Teal, Dark Green, Gray, Plum Materials: Leather Weight: 3.87 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Multiple color options + Fine materials + 12-month warranty Reasons to avoid - Top and bottom of phone are exposed

When it comes to style points, it's hard to top Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet. As the name would tell you, this iPhone SE case is made with genuine leather, with a choice of seven different colors to spruce up your phone's look.

The Vintage Leather Wallet is pratical as well as pretty, as it has three credit card slots and a place to slip in some loose cash. The case has a built-in stand for viewing movies on the iPhone SE's 4.7-inch screen, too. In addition to drop protection from the leather exterior, a plastic lining on the inside offers scratch protection as well.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

3. UAG Civilian Protective Cover for iPhone SE 2022 Best drop protection for the iPhone SE (2022) Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.12 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 20-foot drop protection + Works with most wireless chargers Reasons to avoid - Just one color

You don't have to fear damage from drops if you squeeze your iPhone SE into Urban Armor Gear's Civilian Protective Cover. The case features a shock-absorbing soft core along with impact-resisting bumpers. There's also a raised ridge around the phone's bezel to keep its screen from hitting the ground.

Urban Armor Gear says the case has been drop-tested to 20 feet, so you can have confidence that your iPhone SE will survive most spills. Even with all this protection, the Civilian Protective Cover is lightweight enough to let you still use Apple Pay and charge your phone with most wireless chargers.

(Image credit: Temdam)

4. Temdam Waterproof Case for iPhone SE 2022 Best iPhone SE (2022) case for underwater protection Specifications Colors: Black, Purple, White, Pink, Teal Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.89 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Protection from water and drops + Five different color options + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Requires care when setting up case

Lots of the best iPhone SE (2022) cases promise protection against drops. But Temdam's Waterproof Case throws in protection from the life aquatic as well. Temdam says its case is waterproof up to 6.6 feet for an hour. And while you're underwater, you can even snap photos or capture video. (You may want to fire up the camera before taking a dunk, though.)

There's drop protection up to 6 feet, too, so you can take your iPhone SE along on all sorts of outdoor activities. And a camping snap hook lets you attach the case to your belt or clothing, freeing up your hands.

(Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone SE 2022 Protective case that still shows off your iPhone SE Specifications Colors: Red, Black, Blue, Gray Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.4 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Four color options + Slim Reasons to avoid - Kickstand feels a little flimsy

One of the bummers about enclosing your phone in a case is that you're hiding its true beauty under layers of protection. Spigen gets around that with Tough Armor case for the iPhone SE (2022). While the case offers military-grade protection, there's still a hole right on the back that lets the Apple logo and a pop of color shine through.

You won't be compromising protection by offering the world a glimpse at your iPhone. The Tough Armor uses polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane materials to guard against drops and scratches, and raised edges protect the screen and camera. An included kickstand adds another degree of functionality to this iPhone SE case.

(Image credit: Lifeproof)

6. Lifeproof Next Screenless Series for iPhone SE 2022 Best clear case for iPhone SE Specifications Colors: Clear Lake, Sea Side Materials: Recycled plastic Weight: 1.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 6-foot drop protection + Supports wireless charging Reasons to avoid - No screen protection

Lifeproof's Next case offers all kinds of protection for your iPhone SE, keeping it clear of dust, dirt and debris. There's also drop protection up to 2 meters (about 6 feet), though the case does not come with a screen protector.

The back of the LifeProof Next is clear, letting your iPhone's inner beauty appear, and the ring around the two-piece case features a stripe of color — your choice of different shades of blue. LifeProof uses recycled plastics in its cases, so you also know that you're buying an environmentally sustainable accessory.

(Image credit: Caseology)

7. Caseology Parallax for iPhone SE 2022 An iPhone SE case with a distinctive look Specifications Colors: Black, Red, Aqua Green, Burgundy, Coral Pink, Navy Blue Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.3 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Multiple colors + Works with wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Edges can be slippery

Any time we look at phone cases, Caseology's Parallax usually lands high in our rankings. It's likely because the Parallax looks unlike anything else out there with a 3D design that's meant to make your phone more grippable. (We have heard complaints from some reviewers that the sides of the case are a little bit slick.) Throw in a multitude of color options, and you've got an eye-catching accessory for your iPhone SE.

But the Caseology Parallax is more than just a pretty face. It's got dual-layered bumpers that can absorb shocks, and Caseology says this accessory has been drop-tested to prove its durability. Plus, it can work with wireless chargers, so you can keep your iPhone SE charged up without having to remove it from the case.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

8. iPhone SE Symmetry Series Marvel Avengers Case An iPhone SE case for Marvel fans Specifications Colors: Captain America, Iron Man Materials: Rubber, polycarbonate Weight: 1.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at OtterBox Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim design + Guards against drops Reasons to avoid - Not appealing for non-Marvel fans

Sometimes, it feels like keeping your iPhone in one piece requires the intervention of Earth's mightiest heroes. To that end, Otterbox makes a handful of cases in its Symmetry Series that have logos from your favorite Avengers. For the iPhone SE, you can dress up your phone with a case bearing logos for either Iron Man or Captain America. (Go for Cap's shield. This isn't even a hard decision.)

The Symmetry Series features Otterbox's certified drop protection to keep unforgiving surfaces from going Hulk-smash on your iPhone SE. The Symmetry Series is also a slim, one-piece design that slips easily over your iPhone SE.

(Image credit: Mous)

9. Mous Limitless 2.0 for iPhone SE 2022 Most flexible iPhone SE case Specifications Colors: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Walnut Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.4 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Mous Reasons to buy + Works with wireless charging + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive

For protection with a different look, consider the Limitless 2.0 case from Mous. You can opt for a case that comes with a bamboo or walnut finish or pick more conventional looks like Aramid fibre or black leather.

Whichever design you opt for, you can expect drop protection that rivals any of the best iPhone SE (2022) cases. And while the new iPhone may not include MagSafe support, Mous equips its case with AutoAlign magnetic mounting technology that lets you use different Limitless 2.0 accessories like an attachable wallet or mount.

(Image credit: Incipio)

10. Incipio Duo Hard Shell case for iPhone SE 2022 A minimalist iPhone SE case Specifications Colors: Black, Dark Blue, Denim Blue, Red Materials: Recycled plastic Weight: 3.52 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 12 feet of drop protection + Antimicrobial treatment Reasons to avoid - Limited features

You don't need to add a lot of bulk to your iPhone SE to make sure it stays protected. The Incipio Duo is a slim, two-piece protective case that manages to provide 12 feet of drop protection. Incipio also treats the Duo with an antimicrobial treatment that the case maker says can prevent 99.9% of surface bacteria.

While the look of the Incipio Duo is as minimalist as it comes, you're not sacrificing color. You can opt for one of four different color options for your case.

How to choose the best iPhone SE (2022) case for you

When shopping for a case, make sure that it's specifically built for the iPhone SE. Fortunately, cases that fit the 2020 model should also work with the iPhone SE (2022), as Apple hasn't changed the size. Still, most case makers will specifically note compatibility with Apple's new phone.

Otherwise, you're looking for the factors that normally guide shopping for phone cases. Start by seeing what kind of drop protection a case offers and whether there are additional features like kickstands, slots for credits cards and cash and other add-ons. It's helpful to also know if your would-be iPhone SE case is backed by a warranty.