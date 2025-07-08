When is ‘Materialists’ streaming? Here’s our best guess

Following her debut with "Past Lives," writer-director Celine Song returns with "Materialists," a romantic comedy that opened in U.S. theaters on June 13.

It stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a matchmaker caught between her messy but familiar ex (Chris Evans) and a dashing, wealthy financier (Pedro Pascal) who seems like the perfect match on paper. It’s a sharp, sometimes uncomfortable look at how love, ambition and money collide.

Since its release, "Materialists" has brought in around $46 million globally, a solid showing for a character-driven film. Its mix of biting humor, emotional conflict and glossy Manhattan setting has made it a favorite so far among indie and festival audiences.

But if you’d rather skip the theater crowds and wait to stream it from your couch, here’s what we know about its home release schedule so far.

When can we expect the 'Materalists' streaming release?

Can't wait to see 'Materialists'? Right now, the only way to catch the movie is in theaters. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and began its limited theatrical release on June 13. But if you’re holding out for a streaming option, the wait might not be as long as you're thinking.

According to a recent report from When To Stream, "Materialists" will be available on digital video on demand platforms starting on Tuesday, July 22.

Typically, A24 movies can be expected to hit digital streaming platforms about a month after they debut in theaters. From there, they head to Max, thanks to A24's exclusive streaming deal with the platform.

"Materialists" will likely come to Max in October 2025 if it follows a similar schedule to that of films like "Babygirl," another more recent A24 film.

We’ll update this page if there are any changes or official confirmations, as there have yet to be any from A24 itself just yet.

What is 'Materialists' about?

Materialists | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Materialists" is a romantic dramedy that questions what love looks like in a world obsessed with wealth, status and curated perfection.

Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a former actor turned matchmaker in New York, whose career is built on pairing rich clients with their perfect partners. She’s successful, well-dressed and used to controlling the narrative ... until her personal life starts to resemble one of her clients’ messes.

At a wedding she helped orchestrate, Lucy runs into two men who throw her routine off balance. One is John (Chris Evans), her ex-boyfriend who now caters events and lives paycheck to paycheck. The other is Harry (Pedro Pascal), a rich hedge fund "daddy" type who represents everything she’s "supposed" to want.

Lucy’s forced to reckon with what she actually values: the idea of a "perfect" relationship, or something real and flawed. There's an emphasis on how dating, especially in elite circles, can start to feel like a marketplace, where love is another transaction.

From there, the film trades typical rom-com tropes for something a little messier and more grounded. It’s not about choosing "the one" so much as how it's about learning that love does come with a cost, and you definitely can't choose who you love.