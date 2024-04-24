3 best free movies on Pluto TV April 2024

The best possible price for a streaming service is “free,” and that’s exactly what Pluto TV offers. It's one of the best free streaming services, with an extensive selection of movies and TV shows on demand, plus a full lineup of linear channels covering a range of genres, brands and formats. Given that almost every paid subscription streaming service now includes ads, it seems like a pretty minor inconvenience to sit through occasional commercials in order to watch so much content for free.

There’s such a large volume of free offerings on Pluto TV that it can be a bit daunting at first, so if you’re looking for some great movies to stream, we’ve got you covered. From conspiracy thriller to coming-of-age drama to dark comedy, here are three of the best movies to stream on Pluto TV right now.

'The Conversation'

In the midst of a remarkable run that includes all-time classics “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” Francis Ford Coppola directed what may be his greatest work, this riveting and complex conspiracy thriller starring Gene Hackman. Hackman gives one of his best performances as reclusive, paranoid surveillance operative Harry Caul, who is such an expert at recording people without their knowledge that he assumes any of those tactics could be used against him.

Harry’s extreme precautions turn out to be justified when he places himself in the middle of a possible murder plot, breaking his own rule of not getting involved in his clients’ affairs. He just can’t let go of the ominous words he hears on one of his recordings, and the more he tries to do the right thing, the bigger the problem becomes, as Coppola ratchets up the tension and dread.

'Almost Famous'

Writer-director Cameron Crowe’s coming-of-age drama inspired by his own experiences as a young reporter for Rolling Stone could have been a self-indulgent nostalgia trip, but instead, it’s a beautiful, heartfelt, life-affirming story about the power of music and journalism. It’s the best kind of nostalgia trip because Crowe conveys such a vivid sense of what it was like to be immersed in the rock scene of the 1970s, making viewers long for a time and place they themselves haven’t even experienced.

Patrick Fugit plays Crowe’s stand-in, Southern California teenager William Miller, who scores an unprecedented opportunity to write for Rolling Stone and follow fast-rising band Stillwater on tour. William is fascinated by larger-than-life Stillwater frontman Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup), but he’s more taken with exuberant yet melancholy groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), and both break his heart in different ways.

'Heathers'

A 1980s teen comedy that ruthlessly skewers the conventions of teen comedies, this dark high school satire has been just as influential on the genre as its more upbeat counterparts from the same era. Winona Ryder and Christian Slater play a pair of misfits who gravitate toward each other via their shared disdain for the popular kids, a clique of girls all named Heather.

The supposed prank that Slater’s J.D. first suggests to Ryder’s Veronica turns increasingly violent, but the more chaos they sow among the popular crowd, the more power and respect the Heathers seem to acquire. Writer Daniel Waters and director Michael Lehmann deliver sharp, hilarious dialogue along with some nasty plot twists, and Ryder and Slater perfectly balance the absurdity with a sense of genuine anguish, in a twisted reflection of the teenage experience.

