‘Wednesday’ season 2 casts a new character — see who’s joining Jenna Ortega in the hit Netflix series

“Wednesday” season 2 has just cast a new character, which is the only big news we’ve gotten so far on the hit show. As announced by Variety earlier this week (April 16), Steve Buscemi is officially joining the cast in the new season and is set to star alongside Jenna Ortega, who plays the eponymous Wednesday Addams.

Steve Buscemi is a highly prolific actor who has appeared in popular movies such as “Pulp Fiction, “Fargo”, “Reservoir Dogs”, and “The Death of Stalin”. He has also voiced many characters in animated flicks like “Monster House”, “Hotel Transylvania”, and “Monsters, Inc.” With his extensive filmography, Buscemi is no doubt going to be an excellent addition to the “Wednesday” cast.

Not much else has been revealed about his character or even his name. But what we do know is that “Wednesday” is already thinking about its cast and may announce new roles in the coming months.

Currently, there are few details about season 2 of the Netflix hit series, which include the plans to introduce more horror aspects and ditch any romantic storyline. Buscemi, having starred in horror movies before, could help put these plans in motion when working with Ortega.

Nevermore may have a new principal

It is rumored that Buscemi will replace Gwendoline Christie as the new principal of Nevermore Academy. However, representatives of Netflix and Buscemi have yet to confirm this statement.

In season one (here's your final spoiler warning!), Christie’s character Larissa Weems was unfortunately killed off, so it makes sense for her to be replaced with someone just as devoted to the school. Saying that, Buscemi could bring something completely new to the table by being more of a villain instead of a highly passionate educator.

Of course, Buscemi might even play a villain who has no relation to the academy itself. We previously discovered that Tyler (Hunter Doohan) turned out to be the Hyde all along, and Ms Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was the mastermind behind his killings and monster transformation. The end of the show's first season actually hinted at Tyler escaping custody after transforming into the monster, but Thornhill couldn’t trigger the transformation at that time. This could mean that Buscemi’s character is linked to the Hyde, especially with Wednesday receiving threatening texts from an unknown number.

Considering Buscemi is the first proper cast announcement, it shouldn’t be too long until we receive more details about “Wednesday” season 2 .

Expect to see more announcements soon

The announcement of Buscemi being added to the cast will most likely get the ball rolling. Netflix could be ready to reveal more news in the next few months, including details about new characters, the main storyline, and potential insights into the early development of the Uncle Fester spinoff (as announced by Variety in 2023).

Jenna Ortega will also play a bigger role in the creative process for season 2. We can expect to see more true horror on the screen as “Wednesday” gets darker. Buscemi could help move the series in a different direction, depending on how big of a role he is going to play.

For now, we can only wait for more announcements in the coming months. If you want to refresh your memory or just enjoy another binge-worthy series, stream the first season of “Wednesday” on Netflix now.