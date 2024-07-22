How to watch 'Surviving the Post Office' online from anywhere

If you watched "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" your jaw will have hit the floor at the monstrous scale of the injustice perpetrated by a British institution against the people who worked for it. In this follow-up documentary, Will Mellor, who played Lee Castleton in the TV drama, visits real-life subpostmasters who were hurt by the events.

'Surviving the Post Office' dates, time, channel "Surviving the Post Office" will air on BBC One on Monday, July 22 at 8.30 p.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT. It's available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

The dust has still not settled following the Post Office Scandal with, predictably, the issue of compensation for the wronged parties still ongoing and it is to these people, aggrieved subpostmasters across England, that Will Mellor travels to hear their side of a story that shamed the nation.

In some ways, these are the lucky ones - as the title says, in fact, the "survivors". The greed and corruption endemic at the top of this particular organisation, with innocent people accused of theft and prosecuted, contributed to the stress and trauma attributed to multiple imprisonments, loss of livelihoods and homes, debts, and bankruptcies, illness, family breakdowns and at least four suicides.

The 29-minute documentary is streaming now, so don't delay. Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "Surviving the Post Office" online and from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Surviving the Post Office' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Surviving the Post Office" in the U.S. right now.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Surviving the Post Office' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "Surviving the Post Office" will air first on BBC One on Monday, July 22 at 8.30 p.m. BST (3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT) and then be available on BBC iPlayer the same day.

'Surviving the Post Office' FAQ

What else is Will Mellor known for? A familiar face on U.K. TV screens, Mellor has appeared in "Casualty" and most soap operas including "Hollyoaks", "Coronation Street" and "Eastenders" (as womanizing salesman Warren Stamp) and also "Strictly Come Dancing" but is probably still best known for his role as Gaz Wilkinson in the comedy series "Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Please".