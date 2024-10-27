How to watch 'QI' season 22 online — stream 'series V' from anywhere

Persevering with the encyclopedic tradition of focusing an entire series on a single letter of the alphabet, "QI" season 22 sees Sandi Toksvig, Alan Davies and a rotating trio of guests — no repeat business — dig deep to harvest gentle laughs and quite interesting tidbits concerning the letter V, one of the most tragic letters of them all.

Here's how to watch "QI" season 22 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"QI" season 22 dates, time, channel "QI" season 22 premieres on Sunday, October 27 at 9:30 p.m. GMT (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Like many of this season's guest stars, for most of its existence the letter V has been in the grips of an identity crisis. That's because it was born from the letter U, and for centuries the two were used interchangeably, the rule of thumb being that the letter V could start words, but the letter U would take things from there.

If they hadn't been formally uncoupled — but forced to live side-by-side forevermore — in the 18th century, "vaguely intriguing but ultimately useless" would be "vaguely intriguing but vltimately vseless". Which rather neatly sums up the show.

By that logic, series V could be considered season 21 part II, but we'll let the experts get into that. Read on to find out how to watch "QI" season 22 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'QI' season 22 free online

"QI" season 22 will premiere on BBC Two on Sunday, October 27 at 9:30 p.m. GMT. It will also stream FREE on BBC iPlayer. Both are free with a valid TV licence. "QI XL", the extended 45-minute cut, will air at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two every Tuesday, starting October 22. You don't have to miss it if you're a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'QI' season 22 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "QI" season 22 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "QI" season 22 episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'QI' season 22 around the world

Can I watch "QI" season 22 in the U.S.?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "QI" season 22 in the U.S. just yet, but when it does arrive it's likely to air on BritBox.

If you're a Brit currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "QI" season 22 in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "QI" season 22 in Canada but it's likely to land on BritBox in the near future.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting Canada, you can still watch BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "QI" season 22 in Australia?

ABC iview is the home of "QI" in Australia, but seeing as season 20 has only just finished airing on the channel, season 22 is likely still some way off.

For the timebeing, Brits can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'QI' season 22 guest list

Nabil Abdulrashid

Joe Lycett

Lou Sanders

Ed Byrne

Jimmy Carr

Judi Love

Tom Allen

Melanie Bracewell

Desiree Burch

Aisling Bea

Mark Watson

Michelle Wolf

Neil Delamere

Cariad Lloyd

Chris McCausland

Susan Calman

Rosie Jones

Josh Widdicombe

Maisie Adam

Jack Dee

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Ross Noble

Sara Pascoe

Sally Phillips

Eshaan Akbar

Jo Brand

Rhys James

Rhod Gilbert

Ignacio Lopez

Zoe Lyons

Gyles Brandreth

Emmanuel Sonubi

Lulu

Jason Manford

Ahir Shah

Holly Walsh

Cally Beaton

Nish Kumar

Laura Smyth

