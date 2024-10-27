How to watch 'QI' season 22 online — stream 'series V' from anywhere
Delve into all things V, a letter with an identity crisis
Persevering with the encyclopedic tradition of focusing an entire series on a single letter of the alphabet, "QI" season 22 sees Sandi Toksvig, Alan Davies and a rotating trio of guests — no repeat business — dig deep to harvest gentle laughs and quite interesting tidbits concerning the letter V, one of the most tragic letters of them all.
Here's how to watch "QI" season 22 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"QI" season 22 premieres on Sunday, October 27 at 9:30 p.m. GMT (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Like many of this season's guest stars, for most of its existence the letter V has been in the grips of an identity crisis. That's because it was born from the letter U, and for centuries the two were used interchangeably, the rule of thumb being that the letter V could start words, but the letter U would take things from there.
If they hadn't been formally uncoupled — but forced to live side-by-side forevermore — in the 18th century, "vaguely intriguing but ultimately useless" would be "vaguely intriguing but vltimately vseless". Which rather neatly sums up the show.
By that logic, series V could be considered season 21 part II, but we'll let the experts get into that. Read on to find out how to watch "QI" season 22 online, on TV and from anywhere.
How to watch 'QI' season 22 free online
"QI" season 22 will premiere on BBC Two on Sunday, October 27 at 9:30 p.m. GMT. It will also stream FREE on BBC iPlayer. Both are free with a valid TV licence.
"QI XL", the extended 45-minute cut, will air at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two every Tuesday, starting October 22.
You don't have to miss it if you're a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
How to watch 'QI' season 22 from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "QI" season 22 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "QI" season 22 episodes online and on-demand.
How to watch 'QI' season 22 around the world
Can I watch "QI" season 22 in the U.S.?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "QI" season 22 in the U.S. just yet, but when it does arrive it's likely to air on BritBox.
If you're a Brit currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Can I watch "QI" season 22 in Canada?
As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "QI" season 22 in Canada but it's likely to land on BritBox in the near future.
If you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting Canada, you can still watch BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch "QI" season 22 in Australia?
ABC iview is the home of "QI" in Australia, but seeing as season 20 has only just finished airing on the channel, season 22 is likely still some way off.
For the timebeing, Brits can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'QI' season 22 guest list
- Nabil Abdulrashid
- Joe Lycett
- Lou Sanders
- Ed Byrne
- Jimmy Carr
- Judi Love
- Tom Allen
- Melanie Bracewell
- Desiree Burch
- Aisling Bea
- Mark Watson
- Michelle Wolf
- Neil Delamere
- Cariad Lloyd
- Chris McCausland
- Susan Calman
- Rosie Jones
- Josh Widdicombe
- Maisie Adam
- Jack Dee
- Kiri Pritchard-McLean
- Ross Noble
- Sara Pascoe
- Sally Phillips
- Eshaan Akbar
- Jo Brand
- Rhys James
- Rhod Gilbert
- Ignacio Lopez
- Zoe Lyons
- Gyles Brandreth
- Emmanuel Sonubi
- Lulu
- Jason Manford
- Ahir Shah
- Holly Walsh
- Cally Beaton
- Nish Kumar
- Laura Smyth
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.