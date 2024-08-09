How to watch 'Plan B' season 2 online and from anywhere: Canadian time-travel drama returns

How would you like to go back in time to fix your broken relationships and create the picture-perfect life? That's the tantalizing premise behind Canadian TV drama "Plan B". Season 2 is up next, and Police officer Mia Coleman is all set to travel back in time to prevent a tragedy...

We have all the details you need to watch "Plan B" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Plan B' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info Date and time: "Plan B" season 2 will air on CBC on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Mon) / 10 a.m. AEST (Mon)

As with anything involving a detective TV, Vinessa Antoine's Montreal policewoman has her own troubled past that she must confront. Mia is about to turn 40, coming out of a long-term relationship with a single dad and grieving the separation from her step son.

A routine intervention in a domestic dispute leads to a judgment call that has catastrophic consequences. If only she could go back in time to change things. Fortunately, a mysterious agency exists that permits her to do just that but, not unexpectedly, that leads to all manner of complications.

See below for the trailer and keep reading to discover how to watch "Plan B" season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Plan B' season 2 in Canada for free

"Plan B" season 2 airs in Canada on CBC on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Mon) / 10 a.m. AEST (Mon) and will be available to watch on free streaming service CBC Gem on the same day.

How to watch 'Plan B' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "Plan B" season 2 on your usual streaming service?

Away from home and blocked from watching "Plan B" season 2 on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch "Plan B" season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'Plan B' season 2 in the U.S.?

Can I watch 'Plan B' in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, season 1 of "Plan B" (which premiered in Canada in 2023) never aired in the U.K., and there's no sign of season 2 landing any time soon.

Can I watch 'Plan B' season 2 in Australia?

As with elsewhere, there are no plans to show "Plan B" season 2 In Australia.

'Plan B' season 2 cast

Vinessa Antoine as Mia Coleman.

Vincent LeClerc as Paul Whitman.

Sarah Booth as Keri Whitman.

Rossif Sutherland as Bryson Miller.

Patrick Emmanuel Abelard as Tyler Rhodes.

Plan B, Season 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On