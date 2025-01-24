How to watch 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' season 11 online – premiere, episode guide

The legendary Las Vegas magicians are joined once again by presenter Brooke Burke as they challenge more aspiring illusionists to fool them, with a prize awarded to those who mystify the maestros. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 11 from anywhere — and potentially for FREE.

Can anybody do what these two legends of illusion have been effortlessly doing for 50 years?* Obviously, the answer is 'No' but there are some people out there who think they might be able to rise to the challenge and hoodwink Penn and Teller to win a place on the bill at their fabled Las Vegas show.

Magicians such from Piff the Magic Dragon to Shin Lim and Jandro have had their break on this institution of a show and there is a huge queue to follow them. Just remember, there's no editing or camera trickery, they just have to pull off a trick without Penn and Teller working out how they did it.

*Episode 1 of season 11 is a "50th Anniversary Special"

Read on for how to watch "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" season 11 online and for free.

Magic fans in the U.S. can watch the premiere of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" season 11 on Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m ET/PT on The CW.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch for FREE without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes land the day after the episode airs on TV.

Cord cutters can also watch "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" season 11 online thanks to several live TV streaming options, including Fubo, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV.

'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' season 11 - Episode guide

Episode 1 - "The Penn and Teller 50th Anniversary Special": Magicians include Young & Strange, Piff and Piero Venesia; an amazing two-act trick by Penn and Teller.

Magicians include Young & Strange, Piff and Piero Venesia; an amazing two-act trick by Penn and Teller. Episode 2: Featured magicians include Blake Vogt, Hernan Maccagno, Ella Nicholson and Friedrich Roitzsch.

Featured magicians include Blake Vogt, Hernan Maccagno, Ella Nicholson and Friedrich Roitzsch. Episode 3: Featured magicians include Magic Singh, Nikolai Striebel, Dreygon and Sara Rodriguez.

Featured magicians include Magic Singh, Nikolai Striebel, Dreygon and Sara Rodriguez. ALL OTHER EPISODES TBA

'Penn and Teller: Fool Us' season 11 – Trailer

Who were the previous hosts before Brooke Lisa Burke took over for season 10? Initially, British television and radio personality Jonathan Ross had hosting duties and then "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Alyson Hannigan took over in 2016.

Why doesn't Teller speak? American magician Teller – Raymond Joseph Teller to his friends – almost never speaks during his performances with Penn Jillette. Teller says that this is because by dropping the patter he felt that audiences would be forced to "put together" the events on stage on in their own minds. "Everything becomes very intimate". You can watch Teller explain why he never speaks on YouTube.