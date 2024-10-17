How to watch 'Hysteria!' online — stream thriller series from anywhere

The middle America of the Ronald Reagan era had a major issue with heavy metal and its supposed - and usually risible - links to the Lord of Darkness but it makes for a perfect backdrop to just-in-time-for-Halloween pop-horror show "Hysteria!" and provides a brilliant soundtrack.

'Hysteria!' streaming details "Hysteria!" premieres Friday, October 18 in the U.S. and New Zealand.

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ+ (N.Z.)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Australia — Watch on Binge

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

If heavy metal bands such as Black Sabbath claim to be in league with the devil then, when you form your own such band, you're going to need, at the very least, a crap name, several black t-shirts and a very basic knowledge of the occult. Enter Dethkrunch.

This is all timed to take advantage of the disappearance of a varsity jock, a crime with supposed links to the occult. But when a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and rumors of black magic lead to a witch hunt, band members Dylan Campbell (Emjay Anthony), Jordy (Chiara Aurelia) and Spud (Kezii Curtis) find themselves in its crosshairs.

Watch 'Hysteria!' for free in New Zealand

Lucky viewers in New Zealand can watch and stream "Hysteria!" for free on TVNZ Plus with all episodes available from Friday, October 18.

Where to watch 'Hysteria!' online in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Hysteria!" in the U.S.. All eight episodes drop on Friday, October 18.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair.

In addition to "Hysteria!" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such "The Traitors U.S.".

'Hysteria!' streams by country

How to watch 'Hysteria!' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians will be able to stream "Hysteria!" on Showcase on Tuesday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

Showcase specialty content is available to stream on via Prime Video's STACKTV add-on with Prime Video. It costs CA$12.99 per month after a free trial.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada who don't want to wait can watch "Hysteria!" on Peacock.

Can I watch 'Hysteria!' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Hysteria!" in the U.K. at the moment.

However, if you're an American in the U.K. and want to watch "Hysteria!" through your existing Peacock subscription, you can use a VPN.

How to watch 'Hysteria!' online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New thriller series "Hysteria!" will be available to stream in Australia on Binge from Friday, October 18.

Traveling Down Under? Don't worry — Americans can watch "Hysteria!" on their usual Peacock plan via a VPN instead.

Episode 1 - "Hysteria": Friday, October 18

Episode 2 - "Die Young": Friday, October 18

Episode 3 - "Can I Play with Madness": Friday, October 18

Episode 4 - "Dance Macabre": Friday, October 18

Episode 5 - "Speaking in Tongues": Friday, October 18

Episode 6 - "Mother": Friday, October 18

Episode 7 – “It's Late": Friday, October 18

Episode 8 - "Heaven's on Fire": Friday, October 18

'Hysteria!' cast

Julie Bowen as Linda Campbell

Bruce Campbell as Chief Dandridge

Emjay Anthony as Dylan Campbell

Chiara Aurelia as Jordy

Kezii Curtis as Spud

Nikki Hahn as Faith

Anna Camp as Tracy Whitehead

Nolan North as Gene

Garret Dillahunt as The Reverend

Elijah Richardson as Cliff

Milly Shapiro as Ingrid

Allison Scagliotti as Officer Olsen

Jessica Treska as Judith

Hysteria | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

What have the makers of the show said about it? Executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman said, “Hysteria! is about both sides of that generational fear. It’s about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart — and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet. That fear haunts every generation. “Children of the Atomic Age went on to terrifying their families by turning on, tuning in and dropping out in the ’60s. Those same ‘free spirits’ went on to vote for Ronald Reagan and called for censorship of the ‘obscene’ and ‘satanic’ heavy metal bands their own kids worshiped. Now, those kids are adults who rail against pronouns, TikTok and a movie about Barbie. The cycle doesn’t end. And it’s hard to escape the feeling that someone, or something, is sitting by watching it all, and laughing. “Our hope is that parents and children (of the appropriate age, of course) can enjoy the chills, the laughs, the music, and the heart of Hysteria! together. Growing up is scary. So is parenting.”

