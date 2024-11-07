How to watch 'Gold Rush' season 15 online and from anywhere – stream 2024 premiere, start date, TV channel

Some people just really love gold but you'll be hard pushed to find anybody who loves it more than the miners on "Gold Rush" season 15 and that's why the show works so well. With Parker on new ground and the Beets family playing catch-up, "Gold Rush" 2024 has plenty to offer fans.

You can watch "Gold Rush" season 15 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

As ever with "Gold Rush" it's the stories behind the stories that keep viewers coming back for more and the producers have teased several developments and forthcoming twists beyond the $40 million at stake.

After redemption last season, Rick Ness continues to battle personal demons and this is not helped by the bombshell dropped by his landlord that threatens to undermine his entire future.

Parker Schnabel may have hauled in gold worth $98 million in his short career but the 29-year-old is now looking at $200 million at his Dominion Creek claim that he must mine before his license expires in six years. In deep debt and under increasing pressure, there is no margin for error.

Elsewhere, Tony Beets is targeting a 5,000-ounce season but it will be without his eldest son, Kevin, who has gone it alone... cue a power struggle that will drag in the rest of the family. Grab your popcorn.

Here's how to watch and stream "Gold Rush" season 15 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Gold Rush' season 15 online in the U.S.

"Gold Rush" season 15 (2024) premieres on Discovery on Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Discovery Channel streams on Philo (7-day FREE trial).

New episodes will also stream later on Discovery Plus (7-day FREE trial) and Max (from $9.99 per month with ads).

Traveling outside the States? Simply use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming services when abroad. Details below.

Watch 'Gold Rush' season 15 from anywhere in the world

If "Gold Rush" season 15 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — e.g. Discovery Plus — and watch "Gold Rush" season 15 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Gold Rush' season 15 online in the U.K.

"Gold Rush" season 15 premieres on Discovery and Discovery+ on Tuesday, November 12 at 9 p.m. GMT.

On vacation in the U.K. or there for work? Don't worry. U.S. nationals can use a VPN to log in back into their home provider from anywhere in the world and watch "Gold Rush" 2024.

Can you watch 'Gold Rush' season 15 online in Australia?

"Gold Rush" season 15 premieres in Australia on Friday, November 8 on Foxtel Now.

Visiting Australia from the U.S.? You can watch "Gold Rush" season 15 from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

'Gold Rush' season 15 cast

Rick Ness

Parker Schnabel

Kevin Beets

Todd Hoffman

Tony Beets

Dustin Hurt

Jim Thurber

Karla Ann Charlton

Christo Doyle

Paul Christie

'Gold Rush' season 15 episode guide

S15 Episode 1 – Greed Is Good (Airs Nov. 8)

Parker, Rick and Tony return to the Yukon to chase $40 million in gold. The fate of the Beets family dynasty shifts when Kevin strikes out on his own.

S15 Episode 2 – My Father's Frenemy (Airs Nov. 15)

The gold miners of the Yukon put everything on the line to strike it rich. With new miners, claims and machines, the stakes are higher than ever!

S15 Episode 3 – Miners Vs. Mother Nature (Airs Nov. 22)

Over six short months, the Klondike's gold miners battle nature's wrath, coping with storms, floods, and summer wildfires to uncover millions in gold.

S15 Episode 4 – The Disappearing Pay Layer Content (Airs Nov. 29)

Parker unexpectedly loses the pay layer in the long cut. Tony Beets tasks the Mikes with ramping up his operation in the Indian River. Kevin struggles to keep his equipment running.

S15 Episode 5 – Quicksand (Airs Dec. 6)

Rick sinks an excavator trying to get down to Rally Valley pay. Parker's crew risks destroying a million-dollar wash plant to get on the gold. Tony puts pressure on Cousin Mike to perform on the Indian River.

* All other S15 Eps TBA

Gold Rush | Season 15 | OFFICIAL Promo Trailer [HD] [2024] - YouTube Watch On

