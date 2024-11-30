England vs USWNT live stream free — How to watch women's soccer from anywhere, start time

England vs USWNT this Saturday, Nov. 30, sees the 20th meeting between the two sides (USWNT having the edge with 12 wins) but with the reigning European champions hosting the 2024 Olympic gold medallists this is so much more than a meaningless friendly. It is a contest between two of the best women's teams in the world and they both mean business.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and for FREE on ITVX in the U.K., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch England vs USNWT online from anywhere with a VPN.

'England vs USWNT' - Streaming details England vs USWNT kicks-off at 5:20 p.m. GMT/ 12:20 p.m. ET/ 9:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 30.

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN

With Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson all left at home, USNWT chief coach Emma Hayes will have to reshuffle her forward line but England are also missing key personnel in that department.

The bigger picture, however, concerns resilience and momentum. England went from the high of a Euro win to the low of a World Cup final defeat whereas USNWT bounced back from a poor World Cup display to win gold at the Paris Olympics.

Both teams have a lot to prove to themselves and each other. Read on and we'll show you how to watch England vs USWNT live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch England vs USWNT for FREE

The England vs USA game will stream for free in the U.K. on the ITVX platform on Saturday, November 30 at 5.20 p.m. GMT.

Unblock ITVX: Brits abroad can stream England vs USWNT for free and from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below.

How to watch England vs USWNT live streams in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock is the best place to watch England vs USWNT in the U.S.. It kicks off on Saturday, November 30 at 12.20 p.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads but there is a great deal available - $19.99 for a whole year.

It will also be broadcast on TNT with English commentary, with Spanish commentary available on Telemundo and Universo.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch England vs USWNT wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

In addition to England vs USWNT in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S..

Watch England vs USWNT from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch England vs USWNT from anywhere in the world

If the England vs USA game isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the soccer while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you are a Brit abroad and want to watch the game on ITVX, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX for the free USWNT stream.

England vs USWNT streams by country

How to watch England vs USWNT online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a broadcast slot for England vs USWNT in Canada.

But don't forget: Brits and Americans taking a vacation in the Great White North can watch England vs USWNT live on ITVX or Peacock via one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch USWNT vs England online and on TV in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The game will stream for free in the U.K. on the ITVX platform on Saturday, November 30 at 5:20 p.m. GMT.

Brits abroad can watch and stream England vs USWNT from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch England vs USWNT in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a broadcast slot for England vs USWNT in Australia.

But don't forget: Brits and Americans taking a vacation Down Under can watch today's USWNT game on ITVX or Peacock via one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN.

England vs USWNT squads

ENGLAND - Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Gabby George, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson Midfielders: Laura Brown, Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Jessica Naz, Alessia Russo

USWNT - Goalkeepers: Mandy Haught, Alyssa Naeher, Phallon Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Eva Gaetino, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Malonson, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sams, Emily Sonnett Midfielders: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Hal Hershfelt, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Lily Yohannes Forwards: Yazmeen Ryan, Emma Sears, Ally Sentnor, Jaedyn Shaw, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

More from Tom's Guide

What were the results in the last three fixtures? Friendlies Women: England 2 USNWT 1/ 7th of October 2022 SheBelieves Cup: USNWT 2 England 0/ 6th of March 2020 FIFA Women's World Cup: England 1 USNWT 2/ 2nd of July 2019