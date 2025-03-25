How to watch 'Dark Side of the Ring' season 6 online — stream wrestling doc from anywhere

By published

The behind-the-scenes doc returns for a sixth season

Dark Side of the Ring
(Image credit: Vice)
After five incredible series exploring the hidden and untold stories of wrestling, Vice is back with a sixth season of its incredible "Dark Side of the Ring."

"Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 airs on Vice TV in the U.S. every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dark Side of the Ring' season 6: dates, time, channel

Date and time: "Dark Side of the Ring" S6 premieres at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 25.
• U.S. — Vice TV (via Sling or Philo)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Covering a different topic across its 10 weekly episodes, the sixth season of "Dark Side of the Ring" promises to go deeper than ever into the stories which have been hidden from view over the past 40 plus years of pro wrestling.

Fans can expect new details and first hand insight into Mick Foley and The Undertaker's Hell In A Cell match. Superstar Billy Graham and Muhammad Hassan are also set to get their own episodes, with Vice doing its trademark work of getting new perspectives on old tales and giving fans and newbies alike something to be wowed by.

Read on and we'll tell you how to watch "Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch "Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 online in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 premieres on Vice TV on Tuesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Vice TV is available with most cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Dark Side of the Ring" live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling.

Sling TV
Cheaper Live TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Both the Sling Orange ($40/month) and Sling Blue ($40/month) packages come with Vice TV.

You might also consider Philo. It doesn't offer as many channels or as much premium content as Sling TV, but it's one cheapest live TV services around. $25 per month gets you over 70 channels including Vice TV, History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

Watch "Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 from anywhere

Just because Vice TV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Dark Side of the Ring" if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Image
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 online.

Can you watch "Dark Side of the Ring" in Canada?

Canada flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no word yet on when "Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 will come out in Canada, though it's worth noting that Crave is usually the home of all things "The Dark Side of...".

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

If you're an American currently visiting Canada, simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch "Dark Side of the Ring" in Australia?

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of writing there's been no word on when or if ""Dark Side of the Ring" " will be available to watch in Australia, though there's cause for hope because previous seasons of ""Dark Side of the Ring" have streamed on free-to-air SBS shortly after coming out in the U.S..

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch "Dark Side of the Ring" in the U.K.?

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Dark Side of the Ring" season 6 hasn't got a release date in the UK yet. However, seasons 1-3 are available to stream for free on ITVX.

For the time being, U.S. residents currently abroad in the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Tom Bailey

