How to watch Blue Origin launch for free: LIVE stream Katy Perry blast off into space like a Firework

Katy Perry will be shooting for the stars today, alongside an all-female crew aboard Blue Orgin's New Shepard suborbital vehicle (NS-3).

You can watch the Blue Origin launch live stream online now. The launch window opens from 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST. The stream is free to watch but if you find yourself blocked, simply download a VPN and set your location to the United States.

Perry (call sign: Feather) will be joined by "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, American film producer Kerianne Flynn, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film and mission leader Lauren Sánchez, partner of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Here's how to watch Katy Perry and the Blue Origin launch live from anywhere.

How to watch the Blue Origin launch for free

Today's launch will take place at Blue Origin’s Launch One site about 30 miles north of Van Horn in Texas. Lift-off is currently scheduled for sometime after 9:30 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. BST /

The launch stream is live right now on BlueOrigin.com, as well as the company's X account and various YouTube channels including BlueOrigin and Space.com.

(Image credit: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin launch live build-up

Jeff Bezos has arrived to oversee Blue Origin's 31st mission and 11th human flight today. The engine is around 30 minutes away from the engine ramping up. The crew has named themselves 'the six taking up space' and range the bell (an old astronaut tradition) around 30 minutes before takeoff.