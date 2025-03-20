This quirky British detective drama just arrived on BritBox — and it's got 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re craving a cleverly written mystery with a generous dose of quirky humor, BritBox’s newest original should cement itself on your watchlist.

Premiering this week (March 20), "Ludwig," starring British comedian David Mitchell ("Peep Show"), has quickly captured the attention of audiences, already becoming one of the most talked-about streaming debuts of the month.

Created by Mark Brotherhood ("Safe House"), this series follows reclusive crossword-setter John “Ludwig” Taylor (Mitchell), whose quiet life is upended when his twin brother disappears. Forced to step into his brother’s shoes, Ludwig must try and get to the bottom of the mystery among others, armed only with his puzzle-solving abilities.

For anyone drawn to smart mysteries with quirky characters or good, old-fashioned BBC dramas with plenty of questions to chew on, "Ludwig" is an essential pick. Here’s everything you need to know about BritBox’s latest original before you dive in.

What is ‘Ludwig’ about?

Ludwig | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

John "Ludwig" Taylor (David Mitchell) is a socially awkward crossword setter who has his quiet life unexpectedly disrupted by the sudden disappearance of his identical twin brother, Detective James Taylor (Mitchell)

Ludwig finds himself forced into the world of police investigations when he decides to secretly assume his brother’s identity to find out what happened to him. Armed only with his talent for puzzle-solving and without any real-world investigative experience, Ludwig finds himself dealing with a whole lot of other cases than just his brother's.

Ludwig gradually realizes there's something far more sinister beneath the surface of his sibling's disappearance. With each clue he finds, he has to consider the possibility that his twin brother held many secrets, perhaps dangerous ones, that might just put him and his quiet life in danger.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s what critics are saying about ‘Ludwig’

(Image credit: BBC)

“Ludwig” has amassed a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 15 reviews, with audiences giving it a 94% rating (as of this writing).

That's an impressive achievement for a British series on a niche service like BritBox — and it looks like it'll gather even more fans as it continues to air with additional episodes beyond its first two.

The New York Times' Margaret Lyons called it a "fun British version of 'Monk'": The procedural aspects here are clever and twisty, and the serialized mystery of James’s disappearance is an ample engine."

Meanwhile, The Guardian's Lucy Mangan said: "David Mitchell is as brilliantly awkward as ever as a puzzle setter who poses as his twin in order to find out why his brother has disappeared. It’s enjoyably gentle case-of-the-week TV."

Collider's Maggie Boccella wrote: "There’s something to be said for the underdogs, the ones we put on after the 'Severances' and the 'Yellowjackets' when we need something fresh that hasn’t been analyzed to death — and if nothing else, 'Ludwig' has freshness."

(Image credit: BBC)

Should you stream ‘Ludwig’ on BritBox?

(Image credit: BBC)

Do you love "Sherlock"? Are you addicted to British dramas? Do you love a dash of weirdness in your amateur sleuth shows? Then yes, you need to watch "Ludwig".

Just like the modern vision of Holmes himself, Ludwig Taylor has a remarkable intellect and a unique way of seeing the world, though his method involves solving cryptic crosswords and intricate puzzles rather than using traditional deduction. His transition from puzzle creator to reluctant detective is a lot like the eccentric brilliance and quirks found in Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock as well.

And it's perfect for anyone who loves a good bit of detective work and a laugh. "Ludwig" not only serves up fun, thrilling mysteries but there's plenty to giggle at. Like similar shows "Jonathan Creek'" or "Death in Paradise," there's plenty of interplay between smart, high-level puzzles and clues and the kind of witty banter you'd expect to hear from a BBC hit.

You can stream the first two episodes of "Ludwig" on Britbox, with additional episodes to debut weekly. And if you like what you see, there's plenty more on the platform that might strike your fancy, too.