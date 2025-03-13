Hulu’s new dark thriller is now streaming — and it’s one of the most gripping movies of 2025 so far

Hulu, I clearly wasn’t familiar with your game because “Control Freak” has me absolutely shook.

The streamer’s latest original is a dark thriller that will worm its way into your nightmares, and this is coming from someone who’s seen some of the most disturbing horror movies out there.

“Control Freak” is a vividly haunting movie built around something as simple as an itch — one so intense it has a placebo effect strong enough to make the back of your own head tingle.

Kelly Marie Tran, who you might recognize from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” delivers a gripping performance as a woman slowly unraveling under the weight of an unshakable compulsion. And beneath it all lurks a chilling psychological warfare that will have you squirming in your seat.

If you need something to watch on Hulu, I highly recommend checking out “Control Freak” now that it’s streaming. This dark thriller is one of the most intense movies I’ve seen in ages, and for good reason. Here’s why it’s worth your time right now.

What is ‘Control Freak’ about?

Control Freak | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Shal Ngo, “Control Freak” follows Val (Kelly Marie Tran), a self-made motivational speaker and lifestyle author who has built an empire around inspiring others to be their best selves.

She presents a picture-perfect life to her adoring fans — just eight years ago, she was working a minimum-wage job and living in her car, but through determination and relentless positivity, she transformed her life. Now, she lives in a luxurious home with her loving husband, Robbie (Miles Robbins), who’s eager to start a family.

Though Val appears to have it all together, there’s one thing she can’t control: an incessant itch at the back of her head. What starts as a minor habit soon spirals into compulsive scratching, breaking skin and alarming Robbie.

As the pressures of an upcoming international speaking tour mount — and with the weight of a future she doesn’t want pressing down on her — Val’s itch worsens. She begins to suspect that something far more sinister than stress is taking hold of her.

‘Control Freak’ will leave an itch you can’t scratch

(Image credit: Hulu)

The thing I love most about “Control Freak” is how deeply uncomfortable it makes you. So much so that you’ll probably find yourself watching through your fingers in pure disgust. That might turn some people off, but honestly, that’s what makes this dark thriller work so well.

From the very first second, the movie sets an unsettling tone, and not even three minutes in, we get jarring shots of someone aggressively scratching the back of their head.

That person is soon introduced as Val, a motivational speaker preaching about living your best life and silencing negativity. It’s the kind of speech we’ve all heard before at some point in our lives, but what makes it interesting is how it contrasts with those quick, distressing shots of her relentless itching. It instantly puts the movie into perspective: the disconnect between outward appearances and internal struggles.

Val presents herself as someone who has mastered self-control, but that itch (clearly something much deeper and more evil) tells us otherwise. And as we learn more about her family’s traumatic past, it becomes painfully clear that years of stress have manifested into this compulsive habit. One that breaks skin, draws blood and earns her plenty of side glances.

(Image credit: Hulu)

As if the itch wasn’t enough, “Control Freak” throws in another unsettling element: ants. And lots of them.

Their presence is a brilliant, creeping metaphor for decay, something rotting beneath the surface, even as Val desperately tries to keep her life looking perfect. The ants show up in a hole in her wall, invade her dreams, and even crawl into the frame when she’s at her lowest. It’s subtle, but it gets under your skin (literally and figuratively).

What really makes “Control Freak” work as a horror-thriller is Kelly Marie Tran, who gives an all-in performance. Honestly, her character is very frustrating especially when she refuses to see a doctor about the itch and you're practically screaming at the screen for her to do something about it.

But that’s the whole point. This is trauma. This is stress. She’s ignoring it, hoping it’ll go away on its own. And because of that, the itch worsens and her relationship with Robbie begins to crack.

Of course, “Control Freak” isn’t a perfect thriller. The pacing stumbles here and there, the genre tropes can make the plot feel predictable, and the ambiguous ending might not satisfy everyone. But the journey to get there is completely worth it.

And at some point, I guarantee you’ll find yourself curious to see what the back of Val’s head actually looks like, no matter how disturbing it is. Because the scratching gets nasty, so be prepared for some gruesome scenes — especially when she resorts to using a sander just to find some relief.

You need to stream ‘Control Freak’ on Hulu

If you’re looking for a dark thriller that gets under your skin, “Control Freak” is a must-watch now that it’s available to stream. This movie is disturbing, suspenseful, uncomfortable, and loaded with unsettling imagery that will linger in your mind (or in the back of your head) for quite some time.

Kelly Marie Tran offers a very compelling performance, making Val’s slow unraveling feel painfully real, and the movie’s psychological horror elements hit especially hard. The constant scratching, the constant presence of ants, and the tension bubbling beneath the surface all work together to create an atmosphere of pure unease. And that's thanks to the incredible Shal Ngo.

“Control Freak” is the kind of horror-thriller that stays with you. Not just because of its grotesque moments, but because of what it represents. Trauma, control, and the things we try to ignore until they consume us. So if you haven’t watched “Control Freak” yet, do yourself a favor and scratch that horror itch on Hulu.

Stream "Control Freak" on Hulu.