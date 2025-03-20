5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now

Mystery films are among my favorite genres. Most of us are familiar with standout titles like "Gone Girl" and "Knives Out" for good reason, as they pull us into intricate plots that keep us guessing.

Still, there are plenty of lesser-known gems that never got the recognition they deserved. So, I’m sharing five underrated mystery films you may have missed. Each one offers a unique take on the genre, from a voyeur who finds the tables turned to a killer who seems impossible to catch.

If you enjoy a good mystery, these films will scratch that itch — and fortunately, they're all streaming right now on Prime Video.

'Murder on Pleasant Drive'

I developed an affinity for "Murder on Pleasant Drive" after watching a "Dateline" episode that discussed the actual case and interviewed the real ladies who inspired this TV movie.

The movie is based on the true story of Deanna Whelen (Kelli Williams) and her aunt, Sherrie (Susan Hogan), investigating the disappearance of Deanna's mother and Sherrie's sister, Fran Smith (Amy Madigan). They have only one suspect: Fran's new husband, John Smith (Adam Arkin).

Unfortunately, John is clever and has managed to evade authorities. All the while, he's meeting more women and they're going missing. When Deanna and Sherri uncover a crime in his past, they focus on using that case as leverage to find their mother.

Arkin is phenomenally creepy as the killer, John Smith. The movie can only do so much to describe how much these two women and the investigators went through to catch a killer. So, be prepared to do some internet sleuthing when the movie is over.

'Arbitrage'

"Arbitrage" is an underrated mystery thriller starring Richard Gere. While this movie has a big name attached to it, it's flown under the radar since opening in theaters in 2012.

Gere plays Robert Miller, a hedge fund manager who appears to have it all: money, power and a loving family. It's not long before we realize he's trying to hide a $412 trading loss and having an affair.

Things go terribly wrong one night when a fateful car accident results in the death of his mistress. Now, he's covering up more than an affair. And what's worse, Detective Bryer (Tim Roth) isn't letting the accident case go, and Miller's daughter Brooke (Brit Marling) is uncovering discrepancies in the company's books.

If you're like me, you might feel pulled in two polar opposite directions as you watch this movie: wanting Miller caught and wanting him to remain free.

'Coherence'

I'm not sure what I love most about "Coherence:" the idea of merging realities, the mostly-improvised dialogue or that it's an indie gem with a small budget of $50,000.

The movie starts with eight friends coming together on the night of Miller's Comet passing by. Em (Emily Baldoni) is the film's anchor, and we follow her the most throughout the film.

Once the comet passes, everything seems to go wrong. The power suddenly goes out. When friends venture into the neighborhood to find out what happened, they see another house that is much like their own. The multi-universe plotline emerges here, and things can get complicated. You will want to see this movie more than once to truly appreciate all the clues and fully understand the ending.

'The Cry of the Owl'

Julia Styles has always been one of my favorite actresses, and she shines in "The Cry of the Owl." The movie begins with a soon-to-be-divorced Robert Forrester (Paddy Considine) showcasing his unusual and most assuredly unhealthy habit of watching a young woman in her home at night.

One night, this woman, who he learns is Jenny Thierolf (Julia Stiles), catches him peeping. Yet, instead of calling the police, she invites him inside. Robert is a bit uncouth and strange, but he meets his match with Stiles' Jenny.

This mystery thriller is more than just turning the table on a creepy voyeur guy. It's not even a film about revenge. It's about not judging what we see on the outside of someone's life. If you keep that in mind, you'll truly appreciate the film's message.

'Don't Blink'

Let's get one thing out of the way: "Don't Blink" didn't get the best of reviews. However, I can't help but like it anyway.

The movie focuses on 10 friends staying at a mountain cabin for a reunion. When they arrive, something is wrong. No one is at the cabin, but it looks like people were just there. Coffee cups are warm, breakfast plates are partially eaten and personal items are lying around.

As they try to make sense of what happened, they discover something terrifying: Whenever someone isn't in sight, they vanish without a trace. The remaining friends, led by Ella (Mena Suvari) and Jack (Brian Austin Green), fight to survive and learn the unseen threat.

As long as you watch this movie without needing all the plotlines cinched up with a thorough explanation, you'll enjoy it.

