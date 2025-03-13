Netflix’s latest mystery thriller show just got first trailer — and it looks like the perfect binge-watch

There’s certainly no shortage of Harlan Coben adaptations, as Netflix is already rolling out another mystery thriller based on one of his books. This time, the novel “Caught” is getting the Netflix treatment, set to drop on March 26, just three weeks after the release of “Just One Look.”

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Coben, he’s a bestselling author known for his twist-filled mystery and thriller novels, with an exclusive deal at Netflix to adapt several of his books into shows. The partnership, signed in 2018, includes 14 of his works, with the streaming service bringing his stories to life in multiple languages across the globe.

“Caught” marks the eleventh Coben adaptation coming to Netflix, and it just got its first trailer. The Argentinian show follows a journalist investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl, only to find her main suspect is a respected member of the community.

Caught | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer for “Caught” sets up a tense, gripping mystery packed with the kind of twists Harlan Coben is known for. From the opening seconds, it introduces a chilling premise: a predator is on the loose, taking his stalking from the internet to the streets of Bariloche, Argentina.

We see this mysterious figure weaving through dark alleyways hunting his next victim, unaware that investigative journalist Ema Garay (Soledad Villamil) is closing in. The rest of the trailer shows her risking everything to unmask him, setting the stage for a harrowing thriller that could delve into deeply unsettling territory.

‘Caught’ on Netflix — here’s what we know so far

(Image credit: Berna Rode / Netflix)

“Caught” is one of Harlan Coben’s well-known novels, originally published in 2010. While it’s not as famous as “The Stranger” or “Gone for Good,” it’s still a popular thriller among his fans and I’m confident this adaptation will go down a treat.

Not to mention it has serious top-10 potential, but that almost feels like a given, considering nearly all of Coben’s adaptations have made the trending list at some point.

Along with the trailer, Netflix released an official synopsis: “In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.”

(Image credit: Cleo Bouza / Netflix)

Miguel Cohan directs this six-episode thriller, with a cast that includes Villamil alongside Juan Minujín, Alberto Ammann, Matías Recalt, and Fernán Mirás. Most of Coben’s Netflix adaptations stick to the six-episode format, making them ideal for a dark and gritty weekend binge.

I don’t usually get my hopes up for new movies and shows, but “Caught” has definitely grabbed my attention. This mystery thriller seems to have all the right ingredients for an intense and possibly unforgiving watch.

“Just One Look” and “Missing You” (which debuted in early 2025) proved to be binge-worthy additions to Netflix’s Coben lineup, so I have high hopes that “Caught” will probably deliver the same gripping experience.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long since “Caught” lands on Netflix on March 26. In the meantime, you can stream this twisting thriller with Josh Hartnett on Netflix now or check out Hulu’s latest dark thriller (fair warning, it’s intense).