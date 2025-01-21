This dark comedy thriller is the No. 1 movie on Max — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

"A Different Man" hit Max on Friday and it's already the top movie on the streaming service. Of course, maybe that shouldn't be a surprise. The dark comedic thriller has been praised by almost everyone who has watched it, earning a 92% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Our entertainment editor even called it "one of the best thriller movies of 2024."

It's not just critics here and elsewhere who are raving about the movie, either. The movie's star Sebastian Stan has earned several awards nominations and even a Golden Globes win for his performance in this movie and it's likely that either it or his performance in "The Apprentice" as Donald Trump will earn him his first Oscar nomination.

But maybe you missed "A Different Man" in theaters or when it became available to rent or buy on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services and now that it's on Max you're curious as to what it's about. Well, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about "A Different Man."

What is "A Different Man" about?

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"A Different Man" stars Sebastian Stan as Edward, a struggling actor who suffers from neurofibromatosis. This condition causes benign tumors that disfigure his face, causing him to be socially awkward. To finally live the way he thinks he deserves, he undergoes a secret procedure to cure his condition. Once he's sure it works, he fakes his own death and assumes the false identity of "Guy Moratz."

Things initially go well. "Guy" gets a role in an off-Broadway play about Edward where he plays his old identity and starts a relationship with its producer Ingrid (Renate Reinsve), who he had secretly been attracted to when he was Edward. But then Oswald (Adam Pearson), a man with neurofibromatosis just like Edward had, appears and starts succeeding where Edward had failed. He even starts taking away the spotlight from "Guy," which launches Edward/Guy into a downward spiral.

Here's what critics are saying about "A Different Man"

As mentioned, this dark comedy thriller has been getting rave reviews from critics across the board. Most seem to praise it for its "surreal" examination of very serious themes. Writing for the Sydney Morning Herald, critic Sandra Hall praised the movie for exactly this, calling it "An audacious and mordantly funny attempt to analyse a subject that’s so often regarded as taboo."

Of course, the film also garners praise for its twin performances at the movie's core. John Anderson of the Wall Street Journal says "Yes, there’s a sermon of sorts at the center of A Different Man. But the message arrives post-movie, thanks to a narrative that is consistently compelling in its novelty, and twin performances that really do get under the skin."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while Stan's performance as Edward/Guy is currently the one garnering the awards season buzz, Pearson's performance also garners plenty of praise. It should — Pearson suffers from neurofibromatosis in real life, and without his authentic experience with this subject matter, it's very likely that the movie wouldn't resonate the way it has.

Finally, the movie excels thanks to its ability to move through and defy genres. In his review for Tom's Guide, our own Rory Mellon dubbed it "genre-hopping genius" and praised the thriller for its ability to flow from comedy to drama to thriller in an "appealing package."

So if you're now sold on this dark comedy thriller — and you should be — then you'll need to head over to Max to watch it.