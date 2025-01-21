My most anticipated horror movie of the year just got a thrilling new trailer

It feels like the year just started but my most anticipated horror movie of the year already has a first official trailer.

Earlier today, A24 released the trailer for "Opus," its new horror movie starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich. While the movie will not be released in theaters in the U.S. until March 14, this trailer comes mere days before its Jan. 27 debut at Sundance 2025.

After watching it, I'm officially sold on this horror flick about a legendary pop star (Malkovich) with a cult of devoted followers. Not only does it look like it's going to be plenty creepy, if not downright terrifying, but it also sounds like the music the movie created for this fictional celebrity should be pretty good. Granted, with legendary musician Nile Rodgers of Chic producing the music, maybe I shouldn't be so surprised.

What is 'Opus' about?

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

In "Opus," John Malkovich plays Moretti, a pop legend who mysteriously disappeared 30 years before the events of this horror movie. But the film doesn't center around him. Instead, it centers around Ariel Ecton (Ayo Edebiri), a young music journalist. Their paths cross when Ariel surprisingly finds herself invited to Moretti's compound in the desert to witness his shocking return to the world of music.

Once she's in the desert though, things already start to get strange. From the second Ariel lands at the compound of Moretti's cult-like followers, she's creeped out by their behavior, and things don't seem to get better as the trailer goes on. At one point, we see a cult member even follow her with a knife as Ariel runs around the compound.

What's still unclear to me after watching though, is how this movie takes the leap from thriller, which it certainly has elements of, to horror. There seems to be a peek at some voodoo dolls or something similar around the 1:37 mark of the trailer, and it's clear that Moretti is crazy enough to do something horrific, even from this brief trailer.

The "Opus" trailer gives me strong vibes of Jordan Peele's horror movies like "Get Out," where the horror elements are more subtle than pure gore or demonic possession plays, or movies of a similar nature, but are undeniable horror rather than psychological thriller. If that's the case, then there are worse people for debutant director Mark Anthony Green to emulate in their first feature film.

Who is in the cast of 'Opus'?

Including Edebiri and Malkovich, here's the full cast list for "Opus":

Ayo Edebiri as music journalist Ariel Ecton

as music journalist Ariel Ecton John Malkovich as pop icon Alfred Moretti, who leads a group of cult-like followers

as pop icon Alfred Moretti, who leads a group of cult-like followers Juliette Lewis

Rosario Dawson

Murray Bartlett as a fellow journalist

as a fellow journalist Amber Midthunder

Young Mazino

Stephanie Suganami

Tony Hale as one of Moretti's cult of followers

as one of Moretti's cult of followers Tatanka Means

Melissa Chambers

Aimee McGuire

Chris Highlands