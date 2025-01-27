These 'Cobra Kai' cast members will celebrate the show's final season at PaleyFest L.A.

The "Cobra Kai" cast is officially on the last leg of their seven-year run, with the show's third and final installment of season 6 set to arrive on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13. And one notable spot on their big finale promo tour will be at this year's PaleyFest L.A., taking place from March 21 through 29 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

The Miyagi-Do crew will join casts from other popular series such as "Severance," "Agatha All Along," "Hacks," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Poker Face" and "Matlock" at the star-studded television showcase. And among the familiar "Cobra Kai" faces attendees will see during the Netflix show's March 22 panel are lead actors-slash-executive producers Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who play Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively.

Those small-screen sensi will be joined by castmates Xolo Maridueña (who plays Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (aka Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz) and Gianni Decenzo (Demetri Alexopoulos). "Cobra Kai" creators-writers Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz will also be in attendance. With both onscreen and behind-the-scenes talents accounted for, the fan event will no doubt see fresh intel shared about the much-awaited final episodes of the "Karate Kid" spin-off series, which will likely pick up directly after that drama-filled cliffhanger set at the Sekai Taikai tournament.

“We look forward to welcoming television fans back to the Dolby Theatre this March for what promises to be an unforgettable PaleyFest LA featuring celebrations of new and returning shows, a farewell to two fan favorites ["Cobra Kai" and "The Handmaid’s Tale"], and a special tribute to one of television’s most creative and beloved talents, [Amy Sherman Paladino]” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said in a statement. “We want to extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

If you want to catch the "Cobra Kai" cast's PaleyFest L.A. panel, Citi Cardholders and Paley Members will receive presale access to tickets starting on Jan. 28, and the general public will have access to purchase tickets on Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, we'll see how things wrap up for Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and the rest of Team Miyagi-Do when part three of "Cobra Kai" season 6 hits Netflix on Feb. 13 with five brand-new episodes. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the past 10 episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.