‘The Last of Us’ just renewed for season 3 by HBO right before season 2 premiere

"The Last of Us" season 3 is officially a go, even though we're still waiting for “The Last of Us” season 2 premiere.

In a press release today, the prestige TV network announced it was renewing the acclaimed video game adaptation for a third season.

"It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of 'The Last of Us' is," Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in the announcement.

"Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season."

'The Last of Us' creative team on season 3

Orsi wasn't the only one to chime in on season 3. Show creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann also shared their joy at the show's renewal.

"The end results [of season 2] have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew," Mazin said in the press release. "We look forward to continuing the story of 'The Last of Us' with season three!”

Druckmann shared Mazin's enthusiasm. "We're thrilled to bring you more of 'The Last of Us'!” the Naughty Dog president added in his comments about the success of season 2.

'The Last of Us' season 2 premieres this Sunday on HBO and Max

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Beyond those quotes, we don't have any further information on season 3.

But we do know plenty about season 2, because it's premiering this Sunday on HBO and Max. The episode, titled "Future Days," has a runtime of an hour, so no epic 90-minute episode like "The White Lotus" season 3 finale.

Early indications are that the premiere — and season 2 as a whole — should be excellent.

Season 2 reviews so far have been largely positive, with Empire's John Nugent declaring it "post-apocalyptic television at its peak." The biggest criticism appears to be that the season feels like a middle chapter ... which to be fair, it is.

Seasons 2 and 3 are both covering the second game in the "The Last of Us" series, so I would expect this season 2 to not end on a note of finality.

We'll be covering the season 2 premiere this Sunday live, so make sure to stay tuned and then tune in on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET to watch along with us.