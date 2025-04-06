'The Last of Us' showrunner promises 'I am not going to go past the game' and teases how many more seasons fans can expect

One of the best video game adaptations of all time, HBO's "The Last of Us," is famously based on the PlayStation game franchise of the same name.

And though the dystopian drama adhered closely to the game script with its acclaimed first season, we're intrigued to see how faithful "TLOU" season 2 — which will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13 — will be, especially with regards to that major character event, and how those purported "deviations" will affect things for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) going into the new episodes.

And speaking of deviations, there's one critical way that the post-apocalyptic series won't diverge from the source material, co-creator Craig Mazin assured fans in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am not going to go past the game. I’ll just say that flat out," Mazin told the outlet.

"So if people are thinking, 'Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing' ..."

When asked if he and fellow series creator Neil Druckmann — who developed the original games — would consider continuing the series if they came up with "a better ending" than the video game series, Mazin doubled down: "The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So I’m not going to go past."

But a 'Last of Us' spinoff could expand the TV universe

However, the showrunner didn't rule out expanding "The Last of Us" television universe with a spinoff series.

"Who knows, there might be a Dunk and Egg 'The Last of Us' show that happens that somebody does," Mazin said, adding, "As a fan of 'The Last of Us,' I’d totally watch that. That would be fascinating to see."

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

So what happens if "The Last of Us" TV series outpaces the game series? ("The Last of Us Part II" was released on June 19, 2020, and Druckmann previously warned "don't bet on there being more" games in the franchise, per Variety.)

It never will, Mazin maintains.

“Neil and I really are focused on telling the story that's there, and it will come to an end, whether it is in season 3 or season 4,” Mazin told People in March. “I’m not sure how I can top this. So if there’s more or less of this to happen, other people will carry it forward."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "The Last of Us" season 2 ahead of next month's big premiere — and how it connects back to the original video game series — including new trailers, production stills, character details, plot points and more. Stay tuned!