FREE Serie A live streams: How to watch the 2024/25 Serie A season online from anywhere

The 2024/25 Serie A season is beginning to take shape and it looks set to be another thrilling chapter in Italian soccer history. That’s why we’ve put together this helpful guide which explains how to watch Serie A and can tune into all the key games in Italy’s top flight.

Internazionale roared to the title last season but face stiff competition this time around from a Napoli side who are fast improving under new manager Antonio Conte. Elsewhere, the battle for a top-four finish looks intriguing with Juventus, AC Milan, Atlanta, Fiorentina and Lazio all hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League. These teams also possess plenty of talent, with the likes of Lautaro Martínez, Nicolò Barella, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leão all lighting up the league.

Our guide below explains how to watch free Serie A live streams around the world, complete with links to your nearest broadcaster. Whether you want to watch traditional giants such as Juventus and AC Milan or you want to see how Cesc Fàbregas is doing as manager of Como, consider this your go-to source for watching Italian soccer.

Annoyingly, the price of cable TV alternatives and streaming services can vary wildly from country to country so we'll explain how to save your pennies – and even benefit from a free Serie A stream and full replay where you are.

How to watch free Serie A streams

You can watch Serie A live streams for FREE on the GXR World website in India.

Dubai-based GXR is streaming free La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A matches on the Indian subcontinent this season. The commentary is in English.

Traveling outside India? You will likely need a VPN to unblock your usual stream when abroad

How to watch Serie A live streams in the U.S.

If you want to watch Serie A live streams in the US, Paramount+ is the place to go. It also holds the English-language broadcast rights for the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia.

To watch all of the Italian soccer you'll need the Paramount Plus Essential package which costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Additionally, some games will be shown on the CBS Sports Network and its 24-hour free streaming service, CBS Sports Golazo, throughout the season.

Remember: if you are usually based in the U.S. but are out of the country, you can watch the services you already subscribe to

How to watch Serie A live streams in the U.K.

To watch Serie A live streams in the U.K., you need to head to TNT Sports which has the rights to the majority of games.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

One Football has also joined the lineup as a broadcaster for Serie A in the U.K., offering a selection of matches for free.

And remember, if you are traveling abroad, you could use a VPN to unblock your usual free Serie A stream and watch it as if you were back home.

How to watch Serie A live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Serie A live streams on beIN Sports Connect and beIn Sports for the 2024/25 campaign.

Subscriptions to beIN Sports costs from $14.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your beIN Sports account as if you were back home in Oz.

How to watch Serie A live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch Serie A live streams via the Fubo Sports Network. Prices start at $79.97/quarter or $279.99/year, which gives you access to all league fixtures.

Canadians trapped abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

How to watch Serie A live streams in New Zealand

beIN Sports is the place to find catch Serie A live streams in New Zealand. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Are you a Kiwi traveling or living abroad? Access your usual subscription with a VPN.

How to stream Serie A with a VPN

How to stream Serie A with a VPN

With a little planning, you can watch the 2024/25 Serie A season unfold from just about anywhere on the planet. Whether it's a free Serie A stream or a paid streaming service, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual live coverage when traveling abroad.

VPN services make it really easy to change your virtual location at the touch of a button.

