Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Summer may be winding down, but TV is hotter than ever with all the new shows premiering across the best streaming services. Whenever I have no clue what to binge-watch next, I head straight to Prime Video's top 10 list. Granted, not all of them are guaranteed to be winners, but it's as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise quickly.

To help you decide what to watch, we’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 to showcase three standout shows that are actually worth the hype. These top picks are guaranteed to keep you entertained, whether you're in the mood for a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure, a gritty animated take on everyone's favorite cowl-wearing hero, or a mystery horror series that'll keep you guessing.

So without further ado, let’s dive into these must-watch shows.

'Fallout' (2024)

As a huge "Fallout" fan, I had high hopes for Prime Video's take on the post-apocalyptic series set in a 1950s-inspired future. And I'm happy to say it exceeded them. “Fallout's" eight-episode first season is packed with Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans, stellar production design, amazing music, and the series' signature irreverent humor.

The story follows three characters, each from a different walk of wasteland life: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a plucky, sheltered vault dweller who leaves behind the only home she's ever known; Maximus (Aaron Moten), a power-hungry recruit in the Brotherhood of Steel paramilitary group; and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), a Hollywood star who survived the initial nuclear blast and is now a mutated gunslinging outlaw. Their paths cross as they unravel the true purpose behind the vaults billed as humanity's safety net in the event of nuclear war.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' (2024)

While "Batman: Caped Crusader" wasn't initially on my radar when it first landed on Prime Video earlier this month, I was convinced to watch it after seeing a few clips on social media. Critics are raving about it too, if its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is any indication.

The animated series explores a more mature version of the Bat and has some interesting spins on classic Batman villains. Drawing inspiration from noir and the Golden Age Batman comics, this reimagining of the Batman mythos is designed to appeal to both long-time fans and newcomers alike, offering a blend of familiar characters and themes along with new twists in the world of this beloved superhero.

'From' (2022)

The highly anticipated third season of "From" debuts next month, which means now's the perfect time to binge the show so far while you wait — or see what all the fuss is about if you haven't yet checked out MGM Plus' nail-biting horror series.

From creator John Griffin (Crater) and Lost executive producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, the series revolves around a nightmarish and remote town in Middle America where monsters stalk the night. Anyone unfortunate enough to end up there is trapped, joining the ranks of unwilling residents of a town they physically can't leave. As they struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and discover a way out, the bloodthirsty horrors lurking in the surrounding woods are never far from their minds.

