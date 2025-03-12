Pedro Pascal warns fans about ‘The Last of Us’ season 2: ‘It’s f—ing heartbreaking’

Diehard "The Last of Us" fans joyfully got plenty of fresh intel about the HBO drama's much-anticipated second season this past weekend during a panel at SXSW in Austin.

Co-showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin graced the festival stage alongside returning stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna and newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino.

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

But Pascal was quick to warn "TLOU" fans not to get too cheerful about the new season — heartbreak awaits.

Along with an official new trailer for season 2 — which will kick off its seven-episode stretch on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13 — the panel saw the actors and producers give insights into the next installment, including working with new cast members like comedy icon Catherine O'Hara, who will play Joel's therapist.

"It was like working with Obama," Pascal joked, per Men's Journal, adding: "It is a bucket list [achievement] of which I am indebted to Neil and Craig for the rest of my life."

The team also shared details about the "evolution" of the show going into the new chapter, both narratively and emotionally.

"A lot of what’s going on in the season is evolution and change," Mazin said. "Ellie is growing up, and she is changing. This town of Jackson is growing up. It is expanding. It’s taking in refugees. And the world outside is changing. It was important to us to always move the ball forward with the infected."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Series star Pedro Pascal was a bit more succinct, telling fans season 2 is "f---ing heartbreaking" before jokingly calling the showrunners "sick people."

That's not entirely surprising, given that a pretty major bombshell (spoilers at the link!) happens in "The Last of Us Part II" video game, upon which the show's second season is closely based.

(Image credit: HBO)

However, even devoted gamers might be surprised by the events of season 2, Mazin told the SXSW audience.

As reported by NME, the producer said: “I think you probably should expect the unexpected. We won’t always do the things you think we’re going to do. Sometimes we do the things you thought we were going to do in a different way, at a different time."

"All I can say is that if you give us your trust, by the time we get to the end of the season, I think you’ll be happy," Mazin added.

"The Last of Us" fans have previously been warned that deviations in both plot and timeline are to be expected in the new episodes.

"I think that's part of the fun for people familiar with the game to see how we approached that challenge in the show," series creator Neil Druckmann recently told Entertainment Weekly.

We'll see how it all plays out in heartbreaking fashion when "The Last of Us" season 2 premieres on HBO and Max next month. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "TLOU" related, from plot points to actor insights to new teaser trailers.