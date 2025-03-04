Hulu just got every single “Alien” movie — here’s the 3 to watch, and 1 you must skip

It’s a good time to be an “Alien” fan. The franchise has been revitalized by the release of “Alien: Romulus” last summer and the first-ever TV show set in the iconic sci-fi universe is arriving on FX later this year. Ahead of “Alien: Earth’s” premiere, Hulu has brought together the entire “Alien” franchise and made all eight movies streamable in one place.

From 1979’s “Alien” through to 2024's “Alien: Romulus,” as of this month, the entire series is streaming on Hulu. But while I’m an “Alien” superfan who has watched (and rewatched) each installment in the series more times than I can possibly count, putting my fandom to one side, I can acknowledge that not all “Alien” movies are equal in quality. In fact, a few are pretty flawed.

So, if you’d rather skip straight to the good stuff, these are the three “Alien” movies you need to watch first now that the complete “Alien” anthology is available to stream on Hulu…

Watch: ‘Alien’ (1979)

The movie that started it all, and in my opinion, not just the greatest sci-fi movie ever made, but perhaps the best movie of all time, “Alien” is so masterful that it almost feels intimidating trying to put its brilliance into words.

Every aspect of this spine-chilling horror has been perfectly crafted, and it’s been terrifying audiences for more than 45 years. It introduced the world to the universe’s most lethal (and perfectly formed) killer, and the sci-fi space has never been the same. The Xenomorph is the best monster in movie history.

Set aboard the USCSS Nostromo, a deep space commercial vessel carrying a crew of blue-collar miners, “Alien” sees the merciless predator stalk the spaceship after it quite literally bursts onto the scene. Between the compelling cast, spearheaded by Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, the absorbing atmosphere and the constantly ratcheting tension, “Alien” is a sci-fi horror that lodges itself in your brain and never lets go. I’m firm proof of that.

Watch: ‘Aliens’ (1986)

How do you follow up arguably the greatest sci-fi horror ever made? By making perhaps the greatest sci-fi action movie, of course.

In 1986, director James Cameron delivered “Aliens” and the eternal debate began. “Alien” vs. “Aliens” is contested in the fan community to this very day (for the record, I’m on team “Alien” every single day of the week), which speaks to the remarkable quality of this sci-fi sequel. It’s a rip-roaring thrill ride, and I love it for that.

Instead of trying to out “Alien” the first movie, Cameron takes the franchise in a new, but still tonally consistent, direction. This time, Ellen Ripley isn’t facing the Xenomorph alongside a crew of deep space truckers, but instead has the backing of a battalion of Colonial Marines.

Of course, even the devastating power of a pulse rifle isn’t enough to extinguish the Xenomorph threat, and as the name suggests, this time there’s an awful lot more than just one alien.

Watch: ‘Alien: Romulus’ (2024)

After several years in the wilderness, following original director Ridley Scott’s failed attempt to reboot the series, “Alien: Romulus” arrived last summer, and was positioned as something as a series reset.

Taking place between “Alien” and “Aliens,” it harkens back to the originals making a clear attempt to return the Xenomorph's long-lost fear-factor. Sure, it’s a pretty safe sequel all things considered, but it’s also the best “Alien” has been in several decades.

“Romulus” follows a group of colonists as they attempt to steal equipment from a derelict space station. Of course, the ship isn’t as abandoned as it seems, and when the group unleashes a Xenomorph all hell breaks loose. What shines most in “Alien: Romulus” is its marvellous production design which apes the look of the original movie, and also its new cast led by Cailee Spaney and David Jonsson.

After years of lackluster sequels, “Romulus” was the return to the roots we needed. And it’s the best modern “Alien” by a mile.

Skip: ‘Alien vs Predator: Requiem’ (2007)

I have my issues with 2004’s “Alien vs. Predator.” Namely, I dislike tying the smart sci-fi horror of “Alien” to the action-pulp of the “Predator," but at the very least, I was able to somewhat enjoy the first “AvP” movie as a disposable slice of popcorn cinema. It’s sequel? Not so much.

“Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” feels like a cynical movie from the jump. It seems made not due to a desire to tell a story but rather created in an executive suite with the singular goal of raking in box office dollars. This is the antithesis of movies as art.

Hugely insulting to the established lore of both “Alien” and “Predator,” “AvP: Requiem” forgoes logic in the name of fruitless chasing ideas that seem “cool” on paper but are ludicrous in practice. Not to mention, the erratic editing and overly dark lighting make it surprisingly hard to tell what is even going on half the time. Although, perhaps that’s actually a blessing in disguise. There have been several bad “Alien” movies over the years, but "AvP: Requiem" is the worst.

