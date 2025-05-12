You can now stream one of the decade’s best movies for free — watch ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ on Tubi

Tubi is the best free streaming service in the business, and it just got another string to its bow; it welcomed one of the decade’s best movies to its content library this month.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s — aka the "Daniels" — absurd independent sci-fi action-adventure “Everything Everywhere All At Once” arrived like a bolt from the blue when it first hit movie theaters in 2022.

It earned rave reviews, impressing at the box office, and scooping up no less than seven Oscars, including Best Picture and wins for lead Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress) and Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor).

In short, it’s an outstanding, ambitious watch from the directing duo behind 2016’s “Swiss Army Man,” and one that’s surely going to be celebrated by movie lovers time and time again — including me. Right now, as I urge you to stream “Everything Everywhere All At Once” for free on Tubi.

If you’ve not come across the movie before, you can find more info and a round-up of critical opinions on “Everything Everywhere All At Once” below.

What is ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ about?

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The Daniels’ Oscar winning movie is a hilarious and heart-warming action movie that centers on a stressed-out Chinese-American laundromat owner, Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). Evelyn is just trying to file her taxes, but it seems like the entire multiverse is conspiring against her.

During an unpleasant IRS audit appointment, Evelyn finds herself swept along on a wild adventure wherein she’s told she is the only person capable of saving existence as we know it.

How? By "verse-jumping" to tap into her other selves living across the infinite multiverse and deploying the skills the other Evelyns possess in her other, parallel lives in an action-packed, unpredictable adventure.

In addition to Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Harry Shum Jr.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is an absolute blast

Chances are, you’ve already heard plenty of people recommend “Everything Everywhere All At Once” over these last couple of years, but if you haven’t, allow me: this is an awesome ride from start to finish, and one you should make time to stream ASAP.

Even if I didn’t quite get on with some of the sillier elements (looking at the “hot dog fingers” escapade, for example), it’s hard not to argue that “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is an utter triumph.

It’s a kinetic wonder that never really lets up, is stuffed with impressive fight sequences, comedy, and emotion, and it’s a modern movie everyone really should give a chance if they haven’t already.

It’s not just me who rates “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, either; the movie comes highly recommended by critics. As of the time of writing, it holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (aggregated from over 400 reviews).

The site’s critical consensus reads “incredible acting, stunning visuals, and a really deep, powerful story — “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has it all”, and individual critics have plenty of positive things to say about the movie, too.

Take Ben Travis’ 5-star review for Empire, for example. Travis calls “Everything Everywhere All At Once” “everything cinema was invented for”, labeling the movie “a pure firework display of technical bravado, wild invention, emotional storytelling, comedic genius, action mastery, and outstanding performances.”

Likewise, at RogerEbert.com, Marya E. Gates rated the movie 3.5/4 stars, calling it a “love letter to genre cinema” and labeling the adventure “an emotional, philosophical, and deeply weird trip through the looking glass into the multiverse.” Gates (like many others) also heaped praise on Yeoh’s performance; “she is a movie star and this is a movie that knows it.”

Finally, Little White Lies’ Weiting Liu called the movie “a macro cinematic feast”, writing: “Paying tribute to the vast repertoire of Hollywood classics and world cinema, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” strikes an immaculate balance between mind-blowing originality and nostalgic cinephilia.”

Stream 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' on Tubi now

If you’ve grown a little tired of the dominant franchises or big names in modern cinema, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a breath of fresh air, one that I wholeheartedly recommend, especially now that it’s streaming for free on Tubi.

